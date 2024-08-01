CFL 2024 Season Week 9 DraftKings Betting Odds
The continuing storyline in the betting world is the recent success of defenses in holding offenses to fewer points. All but one game last week hit the over and each of those three games was under 40 total points. The spreads were split on the weekend.
Entering Week 9, the over/under on each game is staying within 49 to 51 points and spreads are no more than 5.5 points. This weekend will be challenging for bettors to determine who will win and by how much.
Here are the betting lines for each game in Week 9 with instant analysis.
BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Spread: Lions -4, Blue Bombers +4
O/U: 50
Money Line: Lions -230, Blue Bombers +190
BC enjoyed the bye week as the Lions find themselves to be in a tie with the Saskatchewan Roughriders for first place in the West Division. Winnipeg went through disaster against the Toronto Argonauts last week with an overtime loss. The Bombers have one of the league’s worst offenses and can’t seem to get into any rhythm so if bettors have any chance at hitting the over, BC will need to take care of business. The Lions are the safest bet to cover the four points on the spread.
Montreal Alouettes at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Spread: Alouettes -5, Tiger-Cats +5
O/U: 51
Money Line: Alouettes -230, Tiger-Cats +190
After some magic from third-string quarterback Davis Alexander last week against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Montreal Alouettes still hold the league’s best record at 6-1. Hamilton is one of the hottest teams in the CFL after winning its second straight game against the Edmonton Elks. Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo could be on his way back into the lineup so with him and the CFL’s passing touchdowns leader Bo Levi Mitchell facing off, this game has the best chance to hit the over. Despite the Tiger-Cats finding wins the last two weeks, Montreal has proven to be too much for most teams so the spread could be a safe bet.
Edmonton Elks at Saskatchewan Roughriders
Spread: Roughriders -5.5, Elks +5.5
O/U: 51
Money Line: Roughriders -258, Elks +210
Hope is on the horizon for winless Edmonton with Tre Ford taking over for McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The Riders blew a 13-point second-half lead to fall to the defending Grey Cup champions Alouettes. While optimism is surrounding Edmonton, Saskatchewan’s defense has been stifling which should lead to the team being able to slow Ford down. Points might be hard to come by, but don’t sleep on the Elks having extra motivation with a new quarterback.
Toronto Argonauts at Calgary Stampeders
Spread: Stampeders -3.5, Argonauts +3.5
O/U: 49.5
Money Line: Stampeders -192, Argonauts +160
The Argos had to battle to take down the Bombers in overtime but found themselves in the hunt for an East Division title at 4-3. Calgary was rocked for the first time this season, losing to the Ottawa Redblacks by 27 points. Both offenses have struggled to be consistent so it seems likely the under will occur. There is uncertainty about who will win the game, but going with the home team is usually the safer choice.
