SI.com's CFL 2024 Week 6 Power Rankings: BC Sends Statement, Bombers Get Revenge, Montreal Finally Loses
After Week 6's CFL action, a new frontrunner has emerged in the West, while an old one is starting to creep back into the mix.
Out east, the defending Grey Cup champion Alouettes suffered their first defeat in 14 games, but may have endured a more significant loss that could shift the balance of power in the CFL.
Let's delve into how the CFL's teams measure up heading into Week 7.
1. BC Lions (No. 3 last week)
5-1, 35-20 home victory over Saskatchewan in Week 6
The winners of five straight, there's no hotter team or player in the CFL than the BC Lions and quarterback Vernon Adams. The Leos claimed control of the West in a statement victory over previously unbeaten Saskatchewan.
After a nearly 500-yard, two-score performance, Adams is on a record-breaking pace not seen since the legendary Doug Flutie decades ago. Big Play VA is playing at his highest level as a pro, and BC looks like the favorite to host the Grey Cup.
The Leos and Adams will look to stay hot when they head to Calgary next Sunday.
2. Montreal Alouettes (No. 1 last week)
5-1, 37-18 home loss to Toronto in Week 6
Montreal was due for a loss at some point after rattling off 13 straight wins since last season. However, it's the hamstring injury to star quarterback Cody Fajardo that could make the Alouettes' first blemish of 2024 linger.
Fortunately for the Als, Fajardo and the team will have time to recover and regroup during a bye week, but Montreal showed that it is very mortal without its leading man. The Alouettes will host Saskatchewan in Week 8 when they return, but Fajardo might have to stay on the shelf a while longer as a precautionary measure.
3. Saskatchewan Roughriders (No. 2 last week)
4-1, 35-20 road loss to BC in Week 6
For Saskatchewan, there's no shame in losing on the road to BC. After all, that's what the Riders did without their starting quarterback. But its Corey Mace's defense that surprisingly didn't measure up.
Mace had great success as Toronto's defensive coordinator against Adams last year in a game where his defense forced the superstar signal-caller into six interceptions. Still, he couldn't duplicate those results again with his new Riders team.
Saskatchewan will have a chance to bounce back in Week 7 as the Riders host a suddenly surging Bombers team this Friday.
4. Toronto Argonauts (No. 5 last week)
3-2, 37-18 road triumph over Montreal in Week 6
Many will justifiably place an asterisk next to the Argos' win over Montreal due to Fajardo leaving the action. Still, Toronto's all-around team victory in Montreal breathed new life into the Argos' season.
It was a must-win game in a season where the Argonauts are still attempting to find themselves after losing so many star players from last year's 16-win team. Ryan Dinwiddie's new bunch needed a jolt after two consecutive losses, including another home defeat to Montreal.
The Double Blue have a chance to build off win number three but must avoid a letdown against desperate archnemesis Hamilton in the Hammer.
5. Ottawa Redblacks (No. 6 last week)
3-2, 37-34 road victory over Edmonton in Week 6
Only a quarter of the CFL season has been played, but Ottawa is in the black rather than red for a change. The Redblacks' road win over winless Edmonton doesn't look impressive on paper, but it's precisely the type of game Ottawa has lost in seasons past. The different result came thanks to a stellar performance and some late-game heroics by Dru Brown, who threw for 481 yards.
The Redblacks have a chance to keep themselves in the mix by sweeping their home and home series with Edmonton when they return to Ottawa for Friday's rematch with the Elks.
6. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (No. 7 last week)
2-4, 41-37 thrilling victory over Calgary in Week 6
Perhaps it's premature to hop back on the Bombers bandwagon so soon, but it was also premature to write off Winnipeg after an uncharacteristic 0-4 start.
Mike O'Shea's veteran squad got some sweet revenge after losing to Calgary in overtime two weeks ago by winning what is an early contender for game of the year.
The Blue Bombers' signature stars showed out against Calgary, but it was new sensation Ontaria Wilson who might have changed Winnipeg's outlook moving forward. The FSU alum erupted with 13 catches for 201 yards and a score.
Winnipeg still has work to do to dig itself out of a hole, but the Bombers can keep the good vibes going if they can take down the Riders in Regina on Friday.
7. Calgary Stampeders (No. 4 last week)
2-3, 41-37 road defeat to Winnipeg in Week 6
The Stamps have had their hearts stomped out in successive weeks. After relinquishing a two-score lead in a four-point loss to Montreal, it was the Blue Bombers who beat Calgary by the same margin in a thrilling shootout.
Calgary has stood up against two of the league's most well-established teams, but the results haven't gone its way. It won't get any easier for the Stampeders in Week 7 as they welcome the scorching hot Lions.
8. Edmonton Elks (No. 7 last week)
0-5, 37-34 home loss to Ottawa in Week 6
Another week, another soul-crushing defeat at the gun for Edmonton. McLeod Bethel-Thompson led a late rally to tie the game, which appeared to be headed for overtime. But an illegal kick out of bounds on the kickoff by Boris Bede led to another dagger being driven into Edmonton's heart.
Recency bias almost compels one to slot Edmonton down to ninth in the power rankings, especially after the Elks had two weeks to prepare for Ottawa at home and still found a way to lose a game in the deciding moment—a recurring theme for Chris Jones's close-but-no-cigar crew.
The Elks are a much better overall squad than they were a year ago, but they have nothing to show for it. They'll have another chance to finally win their first game of 2024 in a rematch at the Redblacks on short rest.
9. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (No. 9 last week)
0-5, 44-28 road loss at BC in Week 5
The desperate Ti-Cats have a home date with eternal rival Toronto on Saturday. Scott Milanovich's team desperately needs a victory to stop the bleeding. Coming off a bye, beating the hated Boatmen would feel like two wins.
