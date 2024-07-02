SI.com's CFL Quarterback Rankings After Week 4
Week 4 was a bit tougher for the quarterbacks as defenses are starting to improve their performances. The Montreal Alouettes were the only team to score 30 or more points this weekend, looking potent on offense in their win against the Toronto Argonauts. Still, there has been a high level of play from the quarterbacks through the first portion of the season.
Here are SI.com’s top five quarterbacks in the CFL through four weeks.
SI.com Top Five CFL Quarterbacks
1. Vernon Adams Jr., BC Lions
Nothing new here for Vernon Adams Jr. as he continues his electric start to the season for the BC Lions. Adams leads the CFL in passing yards with 1,369 and is second in touchdown passes with seven. He’s found a way to make plays with his feet as well as through the air and will be high on the list of players considered for the CFL’s MOP.
2. Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes
Year 2 in Montreal has been kind for Cody Fajardo as he has found his mojo. Fajardo has the highest quarterback efficiency rating in the league at 115.9 while throwing for 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns to just two interceptions. The Alouettes came into the season with concerns about the running game and a lack of a number-one receiver, but Fajardo has found his top talents in the backfield and at receiver, making those concerns obsolete.
3. Jake Maier, Calgary Stampeders
Jake Maier moves up in the rankings this week as he is starting to prove his consistency on the field. Maier has thrown for 830 yards with five touchdowns to two interceptions in three games. He is third among starting quarterbacks in completion percentage with 73.5%, showing that he might not be blowing it away on the stat line, but he’s protecting the football better than he did a season ago.
4. Cameron Dukes, Toronto Argonauts
Last week was a bit of a step back for Cameron Dukes, who was benched after throwing an interception and no touchdowns. Despite all of that, Dukes is still the most accurate quarterback in the CFL with a 76.2% completion percentage, and he leads the league in quarterback efficiency with a 116 rating. There will be growing pains with Dukes, but Toronto is still a competitive team, which is more than what experts were expecting from the team thanks to Dukes.
5. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders
The unfortunate news came in that Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris will be out for six games with his knee injury. Harris has still proven he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the league as he has completed 72.2% of his passes and holds a quarterback efficiency rating of 110.8. Shea Patterson steps in as the starter now, but Harris will be ready to pick up from where he left off in six games.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.