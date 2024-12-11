CFL Suspends BC Lions Defensive Lineman Two Games for Drug Policy Violation
The start of the 2025 season will be difficult for the BC Lions as they will be without one of their top pass rushers.
The CFL suspended Sione Teuhema for two games after the league said he tested positive for amphetamine, a stimulant.
Since this is Teuhema's first offense, he was given a two-game suspension. A second violation will be a nine-game suspension, a third offense will be a one-year suspension and a fourth violation will result in a lifetime ban. He will still be able to participate in practices, team meetings and preseason but cannot play in regular-season games.
Teuhema has been a force since joining the Lions in 2022, posting at least seven sacks in his first three seasons in the CFL. He's racked up 102 tackles and 22 sacks in 45 games with the Lions. Last season, he led the team with seven sacks.
While two games doesn't seem long for an 18-game regular season in the CFL, it does provide the Lions with a difficult situation to start the year. There are seven pending free agents on the defensive line, including Mathieu Betts and Pete Robertson, so bringing back as much of the talent as possible is important.
Last season, the Lions finished with a 9-9 record and lost in the first round of the CFL playoffs. BC hired Buck Pierce as head coach after Rick Campbell's departure.
