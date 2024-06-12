Edmonton Elks Lose WR Kyran Moore to ACL Injury, Bring in Former Saskatchewan Roughrider as Replacement
The season is over for one of the Edmonton Elks’ top pass catchers. Wide receiver Kyran Moore announced on social media that he suffered a torn ACL that will end his 2024 campaign. He got hurt in practice before Edmonton’s 29-21 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders last week.
“This is not how I imagined my season being this year, tore my other ACL. I’m ready to attack this process again. We defeated it before, I guess they wanted the rematch! It’s all good though, I’m gonna win again in the end. See y’all in 2025.”- Kyran Moore
Moore was second on the Elks last season in receiving yards (743) and receiving touchdowns (four) with a team-high 69 receptions. He played his previous four seasons with the Roughriders, including his best year in 2019 when he finished with 78 catches for 996 yards and six touchdowns.
The 27-year-old receiver will be replaced by Tevin Jones. Edmonton announced the signing on Tuesday after placing Moore on the six-game injured list.
Jones was most recently with the Montreal Alouettes in training camp before being cut. He played the last two seasons with Saskatchewan, catching 85 passes for 1,147 yards and six touchdowns in 31 games. He posted career highs last year with 65 receptions for 882 yards and three majors.
Edmonton faces the Montreal Alouettes at home on Friday.
