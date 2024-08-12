Edmonton Elks Take Down BC Lions Despite Tre Ford Injury
The Edmonton Elks played the whole second half without starting quarterback Tre Ford, but they pulled out a 33-16 win over the BC Lions on Sunday night.
Outside of one interception, McLeod Bethel-Thompson stepped up in Ford's place and only had four incompletions. He passed for 171 yards and one touchdown. Edmonton's offense had another solid outing with 456 yards, converted 58.3% of their second downs and won time of possession by more than 11 minutes. The Elks won their second straight game and moved to 2-7 on the season.
BC finds themselves in dangerous territory after losing a third straight game to fall to 5-4. The offense only had 271 yards, with Jake Dolegala having 146 passing yards. He was pulled in favor of Chase Brice. They were outscored 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
3 Takeaways from Edmonton's Second Straight Win
1. New Playmakers Defining Edmonton Elks
All the talk has been about Ford, but there were guys who stepped up in his absence. Receiver Tevin Jones appeared in his second game as an Elk and racked up another 100-yard game from six catches. Running back Javon Leake is making a name for himself with 97 rushing yards and a major. Even on defense, defensive lineman Shawn Oakman had his best game in Edmonton with three tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. The tide is turning in the CFL, and the Elks appear to be a legitimate contender for the postseason.
2. Lions Offense Missing Vernon Adams Jr.
The chatter for BC to find another quarterback will get louder. Dolegala could not get the passing game going despite a solid 87-yard performance by William Stanback on the ground. The Lions are hoping Vernon Adams Jr. can recover quickly and get back on the field in Week 11, but without him, the passing attack is in a lot of trouble.
3. Will Losing Skid Ruin BC's Chances at Grey Cup Title?
BC is still in the West Division title hunt. A three-game losing streak looks bad on paper, but the Saskatchewan Roughriders haven't done anything to scare other teams. The Lions are better with Adams as a quarterback, so if he can make a quick recovery, BC shouldn't lose too much ground and will stay in the hunt for a Grey Cup.
Up Next
- Edmonton Elks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Saturday, Aug. 17)
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions (Sunday, Aug. 18)
