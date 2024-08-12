CFL

Edmonton Elks Take Down BC Lions Despite Tre Ford Injury

The Edmonton Elks fought through quarterback Tre Ford's injury to beat the BC Lions for their second straight win on Sunday night.

Anthony Miller

Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Elks wide receiver Eugene Lewis (87) tries to jump over Montreal Alouettes defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy (24) during the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports / Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
The Edmonton Elks played the whole second half without starting quarterback Tre Ford, but they pulled out a 33-16 win over the BC Lions on Sunday night.

Outside of one interception, McLeod Bethel-Thompson stepped up in Ford's place and only had four incompletions. He passed for 171 yards and one touchdown. Edmonton's offense had another solid outing with 456 yards, converted 58.3% of their second downs and won time of possession by more than 11 minutes. The Elks won their second straight game and moved to 2-7 on the season.

BC finds themselves in dangerous territory after losing a third straight game to fall to 5-4. The offense only had 271 yards, with Jake Dolegala having 146 passing yards. He was pulled in favor of Chase Brice. They were outscored 14-0 in the fourth quarter.

3 Takeaways from Edmonton's Second Straight Win

1. New Playmakers Defining Edmonton Elks

Photo: Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

All the talk has been about Ford, but there were guys who stepped up in his absence. Receiver Tevin Jones appeared in his second game as an Elk and racked up another 100-yard game from six catches. Running back Javon Leake is making a name for himself with 97 rushing yards and a major. Even on defense, defensive lineman Shawn Oakman had his best game in Edmonton with three tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. The tide is turning in the CFL, and the Elks appear to be a legitimate contender for the postseason.

2. Lions Offense Missing Vernon Adams Jr.

Jun 17, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (3) passes the ball to BC Lions receiver Ayden Eberhardt (80) against the Edmonton Elks in the first half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The chatter for BC to find another quarterback will get louder. Dolegala could not get the passing game going despite a solid 87-yard performance by William Stanback on the ground. The Lions are hoping Vernon Adams Jr. can recover quickly and get back on the field in Week 11, but without him, the passing attack is in a lot of trouble.

3. Will Losing Skid Ruin BC's Chances at Grey Cup Title?

Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; BC Lions wide receiver Terry Williams (87) runs with the ball against Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Tyson Middlemost (83) during the first half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports / Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports

BC is still in the West Division title hunt. A three-game losing streak looks bad on paper, but the Saskatchewan Roughriders haven't done anything to scare other teams. The Lions are better with Adams as a quarterback, so if he can make a quick recovery, BC shouldn't lose too much ground and will stay in the hunt for a Grey Cup.

Up Next

  • Edmonton Elks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats (Saturday, Aug. 17)
  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers at BC Lions (Sunday, Aug. 18)

