Ex-NFL Quarterback Could Alleviate Argonauts' Red Zone Struggles
Despite being 6-4, the Toronto Argonauts have the CFL's worst red zone and short-yardage offense. That was the case heading into their Week 12 encounter with Saskatchewan, and it was even more evident afterward.
The Argos somehow squeaked out another narrow victory at home, 20-19 against the Riders with a last-second rouge deciding the outcome. The truth is that it never should've come to that.
With a returning Chad Kelly throwing for 322 yards, Toronto's offense moved the ball successfully. However, once the team approached the goal line, laughable ineptitude ensued. On three separate occasions against Saskatchewan, the Boatmen failed to reach the end zone.
With the CFL's line of scrimmage rules, it's rare that teams are stopped when they only need to convert from a yard out. But failing in that scenario with multiple tries is a whole other level of futility.
It got to the point against the Riders where the Argos threw up the white flag and called unconventional plays from the 1-yard line in short passes and read-option shotgun runs.
In the CFL, the value of a backup quarterback takes on added gameday importance because of the significance of short-yardage conversions throughout games. Not only do these plays impact scoring at the one, but they also extend drives throughout the field. On top of that, it also affects second-down play calling. Coming up short of the sticks is sometimes by design.
The Double Blue's problem is that they don't have a surefire option to fill that all-important role. The Argos roster lacks a Tommy Stevens, Dakota Prukop, Dustin Crum or Chris Streveler type. Coincidentally, and unsurprisingly, those four players are the top league leaders in rushing touchdowns.
Backup quarterbacks leading the league in rushing touchdowns is not a one-year anomaly in the CFL. It's happened for five straight seasons.
Toronto must seek a player who fits the bill. Merely having a mobile quarterback isn't sufficient. While Cameron Dukes and Kelly possess mobility, the role demands size and strength as the fundamental prerequisites.
The CFL trade deadline is not for a few weeks, and there's no guarantee that teams will part ways with a short-yardage specialist. However, something closer on the horizon could benefit the Boatmen. The final NFL roster cuts will come this Tuesday.
That day, 32 NFL teams will be paring down their rosters from 90 to 53, and then adding on 16 players to each practice squad. When the smoke clears on a very fluid process, there will be over 600 players out of the NFL loop.
The Argonauts could start recruiting likely soon-to-be-cut players from that crop, such as Penn State's Trace McSorley, or 2023 negotiation list quarterbacks like Jason Bean.
However, a former negotiation list player from the past seems to be closer to the end of his NFL window than those aforementioned names: former University of Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson.
The 6-foot-7, 250-pound dual threat has spent the last five years trying to secure a prominent role in America. However, injuries and the rigors of learning a new position in the pros at tight end have decreased Jackson's odds of sticking.
The former MAC Offensive Player of the Year played some quarterback with the Buffalo Bills and D.C. Defenders in the XFL before transitioning to tight end for the last several years with the Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants recently released him.
In Philly, Jackson saw some brief game action, registering 3 receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown.
With his hulking size, 4.59 timed speed, and his recent experience as a pass catcher and blocker. Jackson, on paper, is the ideal short-yardage and red-zone specialist in the CFL.
Although the transition can take time to pick up the nuances of the Canadian game, recruiting Jackson or a player of his ilk is worth the risk. It might be the missing final piece Toronto needs to make a serious push for another Grey Cup.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.