Former All-Star Shawn Oakman Gets Another CFL Chance
Shawn Oakman is returning to the CFL after his shocking release last month by the Toronto Argonauts.
The defensive lineman has signed with the Edmonton Elks, according to TSN. Oakman spent the previous three seasons with the Argos before being left go on June 11 after being inactive for the season opener.
Oakman, 32, recorded 27 defensive tackles six sacks, and one forced fumble in 15 games last year, his third season in the CFL. The 6-foot-9, 287-pound defensive lineman joined the Argonauts in 2021 and was named a CFL All-Star after a six-sack campaign.
The Texas native and former Baylor standout followed up his rookie season with a East Division All-Star nod in 2022 after another six-sack season, capping it off with a Grey Cup championship. For his CFL career, Oakman has tallied 90 defensive tackles, 18 sacks and two forced fumbles in 45 regular-season games.
Oakman was one of the best stories in Canada in the last few years. He overcame severe allegations that damaged his playing hopes before eventually being cleared of all charges. He first revitalized his pro career in the XFL in 2020, but saw that league curtailed by the pandemic.
Toronto became his second act for redemption before his run with the Double Blue ended. Now, his story has a chance to pick up again in Edmonton.
The Elks (0-4) are on a bye week and won’t get a shot at notching their first win until July 14 at home against the Ottawa Redblacks (2-1).
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.