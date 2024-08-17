Four Missed Field Goals Doomed Roughriders Against Alouettes
It was a rough night for the Saskatchewan Roughriders as four missed field goals and a close call not overturned by the Command Center resulted in a 27-24 win for the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night.
Davis Alexander carried the Alouettes offense as he threw 285 yards and a touchdown while leading the team with 33 rushing yards and the game-winning rushing score. Charleston Rambo and Cole Spieker stepped up at receiver, as each receiver had more than 90 receiving yards. The defense allowed 433 yards from the Riders with the offense only producing 318 yards.
The loss spoiled quarterback Trevor Harris and running back A.J. Ouellette's return to the field from injuries. Harris threw 355 yards and two touchdowns and Ouellette had 111 total yards. Saskatchewan's defense had a solid night, with Malik Carney standing out with six tackles and two sacks, both of which led the team.
Kicker Brett Lauther had the most notable performance as he missed four field goals, including a miss that was returned for a Montreal touchdown and the potential game-tying 48-yard field goal at the end of the game.
Montreal improves to a league-best 9-1 record, while the Riders drop to 5-4-1.
3 Takeaways from Montreal's Close Win
1. Riders Not a Fan of Command Center
Another week when the command center did not favor the Riders, ultimately decided the game. Alexander ran in for the touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but there was controversy about whether his foot had stepped out of bounds. The command center kept the call the same, frustrating Riders fans and the team. It's a disappointing loss for Saskatchewan as the Riders outperformed Montreal, but that call, along with penalties and missed scoring opportunities, cost them the game.
2. Young Alexander Continues Hot Streak
There was a scary moment when Alexander got sacked in the second half and was injured on the ground. He was able to come back, which was the turning point for getting the Alouettes offense rolling. Alexander is quick when running the ball and doesn't let the moment become too big for him. His late rushing score was a signature moment for the young quarterback who should take over the Fajardo in the future.
3. Kicker Problem in Saskatchewan?
Brett Lauther's kicking woes were tough to watch. His missed four field goals not only cost them an extra 12 points but one of those misses was returned by James Letcher Jr. for a touchdown. Many can't help but wonder whether Saskatchewan needs to consider bringing in competition, as he has missed 10 field goals and converted just 71% of his field goals, which is the lowest of his career as a full-time starter.
Up Next
- Roughriders at Toronto Argonauts (Thursday, Aug. 22 at 7:30 pm EST)
- Edmonton Elks at Alouettes (Sunday, Aug. 25 at 7:00 pm EST)
