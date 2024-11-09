Grey Cup Returns to Calgary as Host City in 2026
The 113th Grey Cup will be hosted by Calgary as announced by the CFL on Friday. The game will be played on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at McMahon Stadium.
“We’re beyond thrilled to bring the Grey Cup back to Calgary in 2026,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement Friday. “And of course, we’re most excited for Canadian football fans everywhere. Whether you’re from the East Coast and you’ve never experienced the Grey Cup or you’re Calgarian and this will be your 50th, we can’t wait for you to see what’s in store. We were blown away by the Stampeders’ bid and we look forward to seeing their incredible vision transformed into reality.”
This will be the sixth time the city of Calgary has hosted the Grey Cup. McMahon Stadium first hosted the Grey Cup in 1975 and most recently in 2019.
The Calgary Stampeders have never played a Grey Cup at McMahon Stadium. Their last Grey Cup appearance came in 2018 when they defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16. This season, the Stampeders finished with the worst record in the CFL at 5-12-1.
Calgary Stampeders team president Jay McNeil shared his appreciation of the league's decision to give Calgary another Grey Cup to host.
“We thank the CFL, the Board of Governors and Commissioner Randy Ambrosie for this opportunity,” said McNeil. “We also thank our partners at the City of Calgary, the Province of Alberta and Tourism Calgary for their support in this endeavour and we look forward to working together to host a spectacular Grey Cup.
“Calgary has a longstanding tradition of hosting world-class events and we know the city will rise to the occasion in 2026 and deliver an incredible experience for fans from across the country.”
This season's Grey Cup will be in Vancouver, British Columbia while next season's most historic Canadian sports title game will head to Manitoba with Winnipeg as the host.
