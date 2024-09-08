Late-Game Interception Seals Winnipeg Blue Bombers Win Over Saskatchewan Roughriders
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris threw his second pick to Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Tyrell Ford to end the game with a Bombers 26-21 win over the Riders on Saturday.
Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros bounced back nicely, completing 77% of his passes for 231 yards and one major to zero interceptions. Ford intercepted two passes despite no defensive tackles in the game. The Bombers dominated the time of possession with over 34 minutes to the Riders' 25 minutes.
Saskatchewan beat Winnipeg in multiple statistical categories but lost in two of the most important ones with five penalties for 49 yards and two turnovers. Harris threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns to two interceptions.
The Blue Bombers have won a league-high five straight games as they are over .500 for the first time this season at 7-6. Saskatchewan fell to 5-7-1 with its fourth-straight loss.
3 Takeaways From Winnipeg's Fifth Straight Win
1. Improvement from Zach Collaros
Winnipeg desperately needed its signal caller to get back to form, and he finally did just that. Collaros had arguably his best game of the year as he protected the ball and completed his passes at a high rate. The offense did not move the ball as well as they would have liked, but the Bombers did what they needed to do to win.
2. Winnipeg's Defense Comes Up Big Again
Statistically the number one defense in the CFL, the Bombers have been tough to move the ball on throughout their five-game winning streak. The unit may not have gotten to the quarterback, but they allowed just 14 first downs and created two turnovers. They held the Riders to 46 rushing yards in the win. Winnipeg is hoping the phrase that defense wins champions holds true.
3. Can Saskatchewan Turn the Season Around?
Saskatchewan hasn't won a game since July 19 against the Bombers when the Riders were 5-1 and at the top of the West Division with the BC Lions. Certainly a lot has changed since that time as Saskatchewan is in danger of not making the playoffs with the Bombers and Lions tied for first in the division and the Edmonton Elks getting red hot. Head coach Corey Mace has his work cut out for him, but two of their last five games are against the struggling Calgary Stampeders which could help them sneak into the postseason.
Up Next
Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders (Friday, Sept. 20 at 9:30 pm EST)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Edmonton Elks (Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3:00 pm EST)
