Montreal Alouettes Bring Back All-CFL Wide Receiver
A familiar face is returning to Montreal at the right time. Wide receiver Austin Mack signed with the Alouettes on Tuesday.
Mack was released by the Atlanta Falcons last week after one game with the team. He should have recorded a stat in their loss to the Miami Dolphins. Atlanta signed Mack in January after he spent one season with the Alouettes.
Montreal found a star in the rookie receiver, who hauled in 78 receptions for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games. His performance landed him on the All-CFL team. Mack was the leading receiver for the Alouettes in the Grey Cup, making six catches for 103 yards and one touchdown en route to a title win.
Mack played in the NFL for three seasons before joining the CFL as a member of the New York Giants. In 2020, he caught seven passes for 91 yards, including a 50-yarder. Mack also had brief stints with the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers.
Discussions between Montreal and Mack began last week, as the team was interested in bringing him back, but Mack wanted to wait to see if he could get another shot in the NFL. His return will help a receiving room that needs depth after Tyson Philpot's injury, which will keep him out for six games.
Montreal is back home on Sunday against the Edmonton Elks.
