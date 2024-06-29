Montreal Alouettes Outmatch Toronto Argonauts to Stay Unbeaten
In a rematch from last year's Eastern Final, it was once again Montreal outclassing Toronto on its home field. But this time, the Alouettes sunk the Argos on every level with an impressive 30-20 victory.
Montreal's win improves its standing to 4-0 on the season, while Toronto endures its first loss of 2024, dropping to 2-1.
Toronto had won 11 straight regular-season tilts at BMO Field. Montreal snapped that streak Friday night and has now won 12 straight games, including last year's postseason. The Als have beaten the Boatmen at BMO Field in two consecutive outings.
3 Takeaways from Montreal's triumph over Toronto
1. Toronto's Scoring Territory Woes Prove Costly
Penalties and poor execution hurt the Argos, as Toronto failed to capitalize on multiple scoring chances. After an early third-down defensive stop netted them favorable field position, the Argonauts were unable to maximize the opportunity, instead settling for a short field goal. Toronto ended up kicking four field goals while the game still hung in the balance.
2. Montreal Uses Trickery To Create Second-Half Separation
Jason Maas reached into his bag of tricks in the third quarter. Up 16-9, Jeshrun Antwi executed a dribble kick two-yard punt on second-and-20 to net the Alouettes a fresh set of downs. Four plays later, facing a third-and-one at Toronto's 44, Caleb Evans entered the game in a QB sneak formation, only to rear back and fire a 44-yard touchdown to a wide-open Cole Spieker. The clever sequence of events gave Montreal a two-score 23-9 lead.
3. The Measuring Stick In The East Is Montreal
If there was any doubt about who rules the East, the Alouettes erased it on Friday night. Montreal has gotten better since its Cinderella rise in last year's postseason. In contrast, reality has set in for Toronto. The Argos are not as good as last season when the team tied an all-time regular season record for wins.
The two rivals will meet again in two weeks in Montreal. Although the next clash is near, the reigning champion Alouettes and Argos seem very far apart.
Up Next
Montreal heads back home to take on Calgary on Saturday, July 6th.
Toronto will regroup and make its first road trip of the season, as the Argos meet up with old pal Corey Mace and the 3-0 Saskatchewan Roughriders next Thursday
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
