Ottawa Redblacks Lose Star Linebacker for Season to Achilles Injury
What has been one of the best seasons in franchise history might have hit a pothole as the Ottawa Redblacks have lost a key player on defense for the season.
Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce announced on Tuesday that linebacker Adarius Pickett is out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury he suffered in last week’s 37-21 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Pickett took to social media on Tuesday to share his appreciation for the city of Ottawa.
“Words can’t even describe how I truly feel at the moment. To my teammates I’m sorry. To the fans of Ottawa thank you for all of the support this year. I am truly grateful for every moment that I got to be on the field this year, and get the Party Started in the Nations Capital.”
Pickett started his career with the Montreal Alouettes in 2021 and moved quickly into the starting lineup in 2022. He moved on to the Toronto Argonauts, where he had the best season of his career with 105 defensive tackles, 19 special teams tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble in 18 games. The league named Pickett to its CFL All-Star team in 2023.
This past offseason, the Redblacks signed Pickett to be one of their top defensive players. The move was certainly paying off, as Pickett racked up 52 defensive tackles, 14 special teams tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble in 13 games.
Ottawa has gotten off to its best start since 2018 as the Redblacks hold an 8-4-1 record and are currently second in the East Division behind the Alouettes. The Redblacks are back in action Saturday as they take on Montreal with a playoff berth on the line.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
