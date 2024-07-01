Ottawa Redblacks Outlast Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Game-Winning Field Goal
The offenses for the Ottawa Redblacks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats didn't come alive until late in the game, but the Redblacks’ Lewis Ward secured the 24-22 win over the Tiger-Cats with a 46-yard game-winning field goal.
Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell led an impressive late-touchdown drive with 28 seconds left to give his team the lead. The young quarterback in Ottawa, Dru Brown, then led the game-winning drive, which ended in Ward’s field goal.
Ottawa beat Hamilton for the first time since 2018, improving to 2-1 on the season. The Tiger-Cats remain winless after dropping their first four games.
3 Takeaways from Ottawa Redblacks’ Narrow Win
1. Dru Brown Brings Clutch Gene to Ottawa
For the fourth time in his career, Brown led the game-winning drive, this time with less than 30 seconds left. It wasn’t an elite performance by Brown, but he still threw for 265 yards and one touchdown with no turnovers. Brown’s ability to help the Redblacks win close games is something the team has not had in a while.
The Ottawa offense finished with fewer offensive yards, first downs and turnovers than Hamilton's, but the defense stepped up and prevented more touchdowns by the Tiger-Cats. Having Ward convert all four of his field goals helped, even if he missed the first extra point of the game.
2. Tiger-Cats Wide Receiver Tim White Bounced Back
Hamilton wide receiver Tim White entered the game with just 110 yards receiving through three games, with drops hurting his stat line. White came back strong with season highs in receptions (eight), yards (118) and touchdowns (one). His partner in crime, Steven Dunbar Jr., had four receptions for 90 yards in the loss.
It was refreshing for the Tiger-Cats to have their two best receivers step up in a big way Sunday night. They came up big on the final drive, but their defense couldn’t hold up their end of the bargain.
3. Hamilton Couldn’t Finish Another Close Game
Hamilton has now lost three of four games by one possession, and this is the second loss to be decided by a field goal. This is also the second season in three years that Hamilton has lost four straight games to start the season.
Things won’t get easier over the next two games as the Tiger-Cats face the BC Lions and the Toronto Argonauts. The good news is the team will be at home, but the losing streak needs to end if the team wants to turn the season around.
Up Next
Ottawa Redblacks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
BC Lions at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
