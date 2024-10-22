SI.com’s Post Week 20 CFL Power Rankings: 2023 Grey Cup Opponents Top Rankings
Week 20 was the last of the three-game weeks in the CFL with nothing changing in the playoff picture. The West Division is still up for grabs as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders look for wins in the last week. While the top teams are staying at the top, some playoff teams are seeing a shift in their play in a positive or negative way.
Here is a look at the power rankings and where all nine CFL teams land after Week 20 of the season.
Power Rankings [Ranking Last Week]
1. Montreal Alouettes [No. 1]
12-4-1, 27-3 Loss to Lions
Yes, the loss looks bad on paper, but there isn’t too much to read into this game. Montreal has locked up the best record in the CFL and will be hosting the East Division Final, so the 24-point loss to the Lions doesn’t mean anything to the Alouettes, and the final week won’t affect them either. Expect more of the same as the Lions game, with backups getting playing time as the team looks to get healthy for the postseason.
2. Winnipeg Blue Bombers [No. 2]
10-7, Bye Week
The Bombers were on a bye week after their eight-game winning streak was snapped with a 14-11 loss to the Toronto Argonauts. While the offense was flat and struggled to score in the red zone, the defense continues to impress as the best unit in the CFL. Saturday’s showdown against Montreal might be anti-climactic as the Alouettes have nothing to play for, but Winnipeg needs a win to capture the West Division and get another bye week.
3. Toronto Argonauts [No. 3]
10-7, 38-31 Win Over Redblacks
Toronto has been one of the best teams in the last month. The Argos have won three straight contests and four of the last five. They almost let a 32-point lead slip against the Ottawa Redblacks but closed them out with a 38-31 win. Quarterback Chad Kelly is playing his best football of the year, and the defense has been able to generate pressure on the line. This is one of the more dangerous teams entering the playoffs.
4. Saskatchewan Roughriders [No. 4]
9-7-1, Bye Week
Week 21 is the biggest weekend of the Riders’ season as they are in a fight with the Bombers for the West Division title and a bye week in the postseason. Saskatchewan has delivered four straight wins as the Riders are coming off a bye week. The good news is that they face the worst team in the league with the Stampeders, but the bad news is by the time they play, the division title might be out of reach as Winnipeg and Montreal play before them.
5. BC Lions [No. 6]
9-9, 27-3 Win Over Alouettes
Fans can say what they want about the Lions’ win over the Alouettes, but this is an important win for BC in its final regular season game. Vernon Adams Jr. impressed in his first start at quarterback in over two months and the defense held strong with two goal-line stands. Things aren’t perfect for the Lions in Vancouver, but the team is at least going in the right direction heading into the first round of the playoffs.
6. Hamilton Tiger-Cats [No. 7]
7-10, 42-20 Win Over Stampeders
It’s a shame the Tiger-Cats are out of postseason contention, as they have been one of the better teams over the last month after a nice win over the Stampeders. Bo Levi Mitchell might end up being the only quarterback in the CFL with 5,000 yards passing and 30 passing touchdowns during the season, and the defense is rolling after a 22-point blowout win over Calgary.
7. Ottawa Redblacks [No. 5]
8-8-1, 38-31 Loss to Argonauts
The Redblacks have the longest active losing streak at five as the team got off to a horrible start against Toronto with their comeback coming up short in Week 20. Ottawa doesn’t have a consistent running back and Adarius Pickett being out with injury has the defense without one of its leaders. The Redblacks are lucky they clinched a postseason spot on their bye week as this team has the biggest question marks in the playoffs.
8. Edmonton Elks [No. 8]
6-11, Bye Week
Edmonton was on a bye and will look to close out the season strong against Toronto. The Elks had a five-point win against the Stampeders two weeks ago and will get one last look at quarterback Tre Ford and company before making decisions in the offseason.
9. Calgary Stampeders [No. 9]
4-12-1, 42-20 Loss to Tiger-Cats
What can be said about Calgary that hasn’t been said already? The Stampeders have nine games without a win, with their last victory coming against the Argos on August 4. They are near the bottom on offense and defense, and their quarterback situation is in chaos. When the offseason begins for Calgary after this weekend, the number one question is whether the franchise needs a major overhaul.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.