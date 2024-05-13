Saskatchewan Roughriders 2024 Training Camp: Storylines to Watch
It was all rainbows and butterflies the first two seasons in Saskatchewan with Craig Dickenson with two straight years in the West Finals. The last two years have been back-to-back 6-12 records, resulting in a change at head coach.
Former Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator Corey Mace finally gets his time to shine entering his first season as head coach. Mace went to work in the offseason adding help to the running game and talent in the front seven on defense. While it’s not known how the team will perform in 2024, training camp could be a good indication of the future of the franchise.
Here are some of the training camp storylines to watch with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Top Saskatchewan Roughriders Training Camp Storylines
1. Additions at Running Back, Offensive Line Improve Rushing Attack?
The Roughriders were able to pass the ball despite multiple injuries at the quarterback position. Where they struggled was in the running game, finishing second to last in the CFL with 84.4 yards per game.
These problems appear to have some solutions as the team signed one of the best CFL running backs in former Argos star AJ Ouellette. The team also signed veteran offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick in free agency. Despite both being on the older side, they should improve their running game and help the Roughriders become more balanced offensively.
2. Will Defensive Makeover Improve in 2024?
There wasn’t a defense that struggled more last season than Saskatchewan. The team was last in points per game (30.6) and yards allowed per game (382.8).
Luckily, having a defensive-minded head coach as the defensive coordinator as well should help improve the unit. The front seven got a shakeup with key additions including linebackers Jameer Thurman and Adam Auclair. They also picked up former Hamilton Tiger-Cats pass rusher Malik Carney giving the Riders a facelift they needed to stop the run.
3. Questions Surround Quarterback Position
Last season had a lot of different looks at quarterback for the Riders including Trevor Harris, Mason Fine and Jake Dolegala. The three quarterbacks combined for 18 touchdowns and 20 interceptions during the season.
Harris should start at quarterback with Fine and Shea Patterson as early favorites for backup. It’ll be worth watching who makes the team at quarterback as Saskatchewan could have to revert to the backups if Harris can’t stay healthy. Consistency is needed at the position as they look to improve the offense this season.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
