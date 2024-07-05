Saskatchewan Roughriders Stay Undefeated After Five Toronto Argonauts Turnovers
It was a nightmare of an evening for the Toronto Argonauts as they committed five turnovers in their 30-23 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday.
Argos quarterback Cameron Dukes struggled with four interceptions which would lead to a second straight game of being benched. The defense performed well holding the Riders offense to 268 total yards.
Shea Patterson performed well in his first start with Saskatchewan scoring two majors, including his first career touchdown pass to Samuel Emilus. The Riders had two sacks and four tackles for loss to add to the five turnovers.
Saskatchewan remains as one of the two undefeated teams in the league sitting at 4-0. The Argos slip to 2-2 on the season.
3 Keys to Roughriders Remaining Undefeated
1. Riders Defense Dominates Argos Offense
Saskatchewan head coach Corey Mace got revenge on his old team with an impressive defensive performance. The team stats have already been on display showing their dominance, but individuals like linebacker Jameer Thurman and cornerback Rolan Milligan Jr. deserve recognition. Thurman had a team-high eight tackles, one forced fumble and three tackles for loss. Milligan led the team with two interceptions. This was exactly how Mace envisioned his defense looking before the season and they stepped up with a new quarterback on hand.
2. Shea Patterson Did His Job
The offense was not as efficient as it had been under Trevor Harris as quarterback, but Patterson was able to prevent turnovers. He passed for 192 yards and rushed for another 18 yards, scoring two touchdowns. Saskatchewan has at least five more games with Patterson leading the way and there are things that need to be worked on offensively, but the team keeps finding ways to win games.
3. Cameron Dukes Hits Two-Game Skid
Dukes hasn’t thrown a touchdown in two weeks but has thrown five interceptions in that span. The pressure brought on by the Riders got to him often in the game. While he was able to make plays on the ground rushing for 47 yards, he never got into the rhythm Argo fans were hoping for. Four games are too early to hit the panic button especially with the team still with a .500 record. The wait for Chad Kelly though will feel longer with the offense struggling.
Up Next
- Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes, July 11
- Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions, July 13
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
