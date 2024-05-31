Saskatchewan Roughriders Unveil Alternate Uniforms for 2024
If fans take to the new alternate uniforms released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders as much as the players do, Rider Nation has a hit on its hands.
The updated look with a dynamic, modern logo premiered Thursday. Saskatchewan players were impressed.
“Crazy!” strong-side linebacker C.J. Reavis exclaimed to Riderville.com. “This is ridiculous! This is a 10 out of 10 – and I’m hard to please.”
The Roughriders will wear the new alternate uniforms twice during the 2024 season: “Green is the Colour Game” on July 19 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and “Fan Appreciation” on Oct. 26 against the Calgary Stampeders.
“After several years of planning and perfecting, we are incredibly excited to be unveiling these beautiful Rider Nation Alternate Uniforms and Alternate Logo to our fans,” Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said, according to CFL.ca. “Both were created with Rider Nation in mind and inspired by the province of Saskatchewan, pulling colours from our team, our landscape and our skies.
“We hope our fans will wear the alternate jersey and logo with pride, as we will, alongside the retro, home and away jerseys we all know and love.”
The Riders finished preseason 2-0 and have turned their focus on Week 1’s regular season matchup with the Edmonton Elks.
About the Rider Nation Alt Logo (per CFL.ca)
Obsidian green – as found in the outline of the logo, is the primary colour of the alt uniforms and embodies a toughness found in the shadows. It is the darkest shade of green available before it turns to black.
Rider green – as found in the bottom portion of the “S” is a shade that speaks of resilience, without saying a word, and reflective of a place and people renowned for their tenacity: Saskatchewan.
Emerald green – as found in the top portion of the “S” is reflective of the fireworks that explode above Mosaic Stadium and the Northern Lights that glow above the Land of the Living Skies.
The Wheat Spike – as found in the middle of the “S” is the piercing sheaf that pulls all these shades together helping join both sides of the “S” in an infinite loop. This spike, long a symbol of Saskatchewan and its people, is topped by a 13th kernel paying homage to the 13th man and our incredible fan base.
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.