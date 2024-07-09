The Markcast Podcast: CFL Week 5 Results + Reactions, Winners and Losers From CFL 2024 Week 5
Another exciting week of CFL football is in the books! Join us as we recap and react to CFL 2024 Week 5!
The winless Hamilton Ti-Cats played host to the BC Lions hoping to turn their 0-4 season around. That dream came quickly tumbling down as BC came out with all cylinders firing, running up the score by 17 points before halftime and handing the Ti-Cats their fifth loss of the CFL 2024 season. Are the Hamilton Tiger-Cats too far out of contention to remain relevant this season in the Canadian Football League? We discuss.
Calgary hoped to make a statement as the Stamps traveled to Montreal to play spoiler to the Alouettes' early success thus far this season, but they were thwarted by a late-game comeback as Cody Fajardo and his undefeated team continue their 2023 Grey Cup run and continue to stack wins.
Winnipeg (finally) managed to secure a victory after starting 0-4 without Zach Collaros under center against the hot and cold Ottawa Redblacks. Backup pivot Chris Steveler was able to do enough both on the ground and in the air to avoid starting 0-5. Meanwhile, the Redblacks saw Dru Brown injured during the game and had to rely on last season's sensation Dustin Crum to try to manufacture a comeback.
Finally, Shea Patterson — in his first CFL start in place of an injured Trevor Harris — and Saskatchewan were able to hold off the Argonauts and Cameron Dukes mostly through their defense, handing Dukes and company four interceptions before sealing their victory.
