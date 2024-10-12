Toronto Argonauts Clinch Playoff Spot In Defensive Battle With Blue Bombers
Thanks to a stellar defensive performance, the Toronto Argonauts snapped Winnipeg's eight-game win streak Friday, besting the Bombers 14-11. With the victory, Toronto returns to the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.
The Argos, now 9-7, temporarily move into second place in the East, ahead of 8-6-1 Ottawa, with two games remaining in the regular season. Toronto is potentially in a position to host its first East Semi-Final since the 2012 season.
The Blue Bombers (10-7), headed to their eighth straight postseason appearance, taste defeat for the first time since losing in Toronto back on July 27. The Argonauts swept their season series with Mike O'Shea's squad.
3 Takeaways From Toronto's Playoff-Clinching Triumph
1. Argonauts Defense Stands Tall
Much like every aspect of the team, Toronto's defense has had an up-and-down campaign in 2024. But against Winnipeg, the Boatmen played their best when it counted most. For whatever reason, the Argos match up very well with Winnipeg, something they showed in both victories over the Bombers this season.
On Friday night, Toronto's front terrorized Winnipeg, forcing two turnovers and registering seven sacks. The Argos defensive unit cooled off a red-hot Zach Collaros and Winnipeg's elite ground attack.
It's been a season where there has been a ton of scrutiny for Toronto's unique dual-coordinator tandem of Will Fields and Kevin Eiben, who had the unenviable task of replacing Corey Mace. But in their biggest game of the season, the Double Blue coaching duo had all the right answers for the Bombers offense.
2. Short Yardage Struggles
Late-season CFL action will often produce low-scoring affairs, especially if two top-tier defenses clash or if weather comes into play during the fall and winter. The latter was a non-factor last night. The former, however, ruled Friday evening's struggle.
Multiple third-down stops limited scoring in this low-octane affair, including a key missed field goal by Winnipeg's Luis Castillo late in the game.
The Boatmen and Bombers were denied entry into the end zone from the goal line. Those key plays kept Toronto from widening its gap and Winnipeg from ultimately winning in a game where every yard counted and scoring was scarce.
3. Toronto's Tiny Room For Error Remains Constant
The margin for error in Toronto's nine victories has been very small this season — a far cry from the dominance Double Blue displayed during a record-tying 16-win season a year ago. The Argos offense, despite the return of Chad Kelly and an impressive ground attack led by Kadeem Carey, hasn't hit its stride this season.
The Argonauts have had to rely on stellar special teams play by kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, The Kosovo-born veteran has made an astounding 51 of 55 field goals this season. Toronto has needed every one of them to squeak out victories,
Toronto's inability to score touchdowns necessitates them having to play blemish-free football. They did have one major miscue against Winnipeg on an untimely Janarion Grant fumble, but it wasn't enough to sink the Boatmen this time. The question is whether Double Blue's brand of play will be enough for them to sail deep into the playoffs.
Up Next
Toronto has a pivotal game next Saturday, October 19 at home against Ottawa. The outcome could determine where the East Semi-Final is played on November 2.
Winnipeg has its last regular-season bye and won't return to action until Week 21 at Montreal. The Bombers could have their West Final home game set and wrapped up for November 9 before that time arrives.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
