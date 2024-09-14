CFL

Toronto Argonauts Collect Seven Sacks in Win Over BC Lions

The Argonauts defense dominated the line of scrimmage as they beat the BC Lions by double digits on Friday night.

Anthony Miller

Jun 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Argonauts defensive back Mason Pierce (28) tackles BC Lions running back William Stanback (31) at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images / Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images
Just when everyone thought the BC Lions were returning to form, they ran into the brick wall that was the Toronto Argonauts as the Argos collected a 33-17 win on the road Friday night.

Argos signal-caller Chad Kelly had the bounce-back game he desperately needed, with 268 yards and one passing score while leading the team in rushing yards with 56 and a rushing touchdown. Toronto's defense feasted, with four players with sacks, including a hat trick from Ralph Holley.

Things mostly stayed the same for quarterback Nathan Rourke, who went 6-of-12 for 110 yards before being benched, with Vernon Adams Jr. and Chase Brice getting snaps. The Lions only had 222 net yards of offense as they converted just 35% of their second downs.

Toronto gets a much-needed win, improving to 7-6, while BC's division title shot takes a dip as the Lions drop to 7-7.

3 Takeaways from Toronto's Dominating Win

1. Argos D-Line Raising Hell on BC

Aug 20, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier (12) throws a pass as he is hit by Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Robbie Smith (40) during the second half at BMO Field. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Argos' defense has sacked BC Lions quarterbacks 13 times in the last two games. Holley and Robbie Smith had at least two sacks as they dominated the Lions offensive line. Toronto's defensive line uses that pressure to force turnovers like the interception Adams threw. While the offense continues to gel with Kelly in the lineup, the defense is making sure to hold it down.

2. Could Nathan Rourke Lose His Job After Benching?

Nov 13, 2022; Winnigeg, Manitoba, CAN; BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) is sacked by Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill (4) and defensive back Alden Darby Jr. (22) in the fourth quarter at Investors Group Field. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images / James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

At some point, the excuse that Rourke needs time to learn the offense and get used to the game's speed has to end. Friday night might be the breaking point, as Rourke has thrown just four touchdowns and seven interceptions since returning with a low 62% completion percentage.

Adams returned for the first time since his injury and had some rust to brush off after throwing an interception. Both quarterbacks have arm talent, but Adams has won more games than Rourke, so head coach Rick Campbell has a tough decision to make to start one of the two.,

3. Lions Losing Grip on West Division

Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr (3) makes a catch during the first half against Calgary Stampeders defensive back Branden Dozier (3) at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images / Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

BC needs help figuring out if the team is red-hot or slumping. The loss to Toronto is detrimental to their division title chances as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are in sole possession of first place and own the tiebreaker with the Lions after winning the season series. BC can't afford any more losses entering the last four games of the season.

Up Next

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts (Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:00 pm EST)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BC Lions (Friday, Sept. 27 at 10:30 pm EST)

