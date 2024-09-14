Toronto Argonauts Collect Seven Sacks in Win Over BC Lions
Just when everyone thought the BC Lions were returning to form, they ran into the brick wall that was the Toronto Argonauts as the Argos collected a 33-17 win on the road Friday night.
Argos signal-caller Chad Kelly had the bounce-back game he desperately needed, with 268 yards and one passing score while leading the team in rushing yards with 56 and a rushing touchdown. Toronto's defense feasted, with four players with sacks, including a hat trick from Ralph Holley.
Things mostly stayed the same for quarterback Nathan Rourke, who went 6-of-12 for 110 yards before being benched, with Vernon Adams Jr. and Chase Brice getting snaps. The Lions only had 222 net yards of offense as they converted just 35% of their second downs.
Toronto gets a much-needed win, improving to 7-6, while BC's division title shot takes a dip as the Lions drop to 7-7.
3 Takeaways from Toronto's Dominating Win
1. Argos D-Line Raising Hell on BC
The Argos' defense has sacked BC Lions quarterbacks 13 times in the last two games. Holley and Robbie Smith had at least two sacks as they dominated the Lions offensive line. Toronto's defensive line uses that pressure to force turnovers like the interception Adams threw. While the offense continues to gel with Kelly in the lineup, the defense is making sure to hold it down.
2. Could Nathan Rourke Lose His Job After Benching?
At some point, the excuse that Rourke needs time to learn the offense and get used to the game's speed has to end. Friday night might be the breaking point, as Rourke has thrown just four touchdowns and seven interceptions since returning with a low 62% completion percentage.
Adams returned for the first time since his injury and had some rust to brush off after throwing an interception. Both quarterbacks have arm talent, but Adams has won more games than Rourke, so head coach Rick Campbell has a tough decision to make to start one of the two.,
3. Lions Losing Grip on West Division
BC needs help figuring out if the team is red-hot or slumping. The loss to Toronto is detrimental to their division title chances as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are in sole possession of first place and own the tiebreaker with the Lions after winning the season series. BC can't afford any more losses entering the last four games of the season.
Up Next
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts (Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:00 pm EST)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BC Lions (Friday, Sept. 27 at 10:30 pm EST)
