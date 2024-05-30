Toronto Argonauts Leaning on Starters in Preseason Finale
The Toronto Argonauts have released the team's depth chart for Friday's preseason finale game against the archrival Hamilton Tiger-Cats at the University of Guelph. It will be a final audition for players looking to make the roster before the Argos season begins at home on June 9 against the BC Lions.
The Argos preseason opener against the Montreal Alouettes saw the team dress only two regulars on defense. Predictably, a unit comprised primarily of second and third-stringers struggled against the Alouettes. That will not be the case on Friday night against Hamilton, as Toronto has practically its entire group of projected starters dressing.
It's a vital dress rehearsal for the Argonauts defense, now championed by co-coordinators Kevin Eiben and Will Fields. The two highly respected CFL assistants are being tasked with filling the role Corey Mace adeptly performed for Double Blue before ascending to lead boss of Saskatchewan.
On offense, Damonte Coxie returns to start for Toronto after sitting last week's preseason opener. As a result, the Argos will have their entire starting lineup in play against the Cats.
New arrivals, All-Star kick returner Janarion Grant and NCAA Division II record-setting quarterback John Matocha are penciled into the lineup as reserves. They will be dressed, however, it remains to be seen how much either plays on Friday.
Above all else, the quarterback position for Toronto will receive the most attention against Hamilton. In the Argos post Chad Kelly world, for at least half a season, Cameron Dukes is the team's presumed opening day starter against B.C. Beyond that, the Boatmen have to decide who will fill the crucial role behind Dukes.
Nick Arbuckle is slotted as QB2 on Toronto's depth chart, but Bryan Scott figures to see plenty of reps. Argonauts coach Ryan Dinwiddie, who attributed some of Scott and Arbuckle's struggles against Montreal to who they had to work with, could decide to give his backup pivots time with front line starters and reserves.
On special teams, all four of Toronto's kicking specialists will be at the ready against Hamilton.
Also joining them will be newcomer Blaise Barber, the long snapper who was signed earlier this week. The McMaster grad has spent time on several CFL teams, but he's yet to dress for a regular season game. Friday will serve as an important audition, which will be the case for several players looking to make the team before final cuts arrive a day later.
