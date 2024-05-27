Toronto Argonauts Sign NCAA Division II Record-Breaking Quarterback
The Toronto Argonauts announced the signing of Division II superstar quarterback John Matocha on Monday. The multiple-time RMAC Offensive Player of the Year won the Harlon Hill Trophy as the best player in NCAA Division II in 2022 at the Colorado School of Mines.
Matocha was one of five quarterbacks on Toronto's winter negotiation list released in December. Three of the four — Jason Bean (Indianapolis Colts), Nolan Henderson (UFL's Houston Roughnecks) and John Rhys Plumlee (Pittsburgh Steelers) — are currently on other pro rosters. Holy Cross' Matthew Sluka utilized the transfer portal to land at UNLV.
The Boatmen are returning to the clear creek of the Colorado School Of Mines with the Matocha, and you can’t blame them; the undrafted rookie defensive back Mason Pierce was Pro Football Focus’ second-highest-graded player at his position in 2023.
Matocha, at 5-foot-11 and 180 lbs, most recently spent time with the Denver Broncos during rookie mini-camp after a record-setting career at the Colorado School of Mines, in which he went 50-7 as a starter.
The Texas native finished his collegiate career (2019-2023) as college football's all-time passing touchdown leader (162) and total touchdowns responsible for leader (191). He set the Division II record for career QB rating (172.4) and most career games with a touchdown pass (55). He ranks second all-time in total offensive yards (17,006) and completion percentage (70.1) and is third in passing yards (15,006).
In 2023, Matocha threw for 4,298 yards and 43 touchdowns with 449 rushing yards and another five scores on the ground. He helped his team get to the D-II championship game for the second season. Matocha captured the Harlon Hill award in 2022 after 4,778 passing yards and 52 touchdowns, adding another 449 yards and five majors on the ground. He finished his Miners' career with over 15,000 passing yards, 162 touchdowns and just 28 interceptions. He also added 1,982 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns over 57 career games. Matocha was a three-time Academic All-American.
Enticing an undrafted American rookie to Canada this soon is no simple task. Often, players on CFL team negotiation lists are flyers for the future. But Toronto now has five out of ten signed from that group.
How quickly Matocha can get up to speed and pick up Ryan Dinwiddie's offense remains to be seen. The transition to the Canadian game is a challenging one. He joins a QB room with Cameron Dukes, Bryan Scott,and Nick Arbuckle. As a result, 2024 could be a redshirt freshman-type season for the record-setting small school standout.
The Argonauts will play their second and final preseason game on Friday, hosting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at the University of Guelph.
