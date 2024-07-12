Toronto Argonauts Snap Montreal Alouettes 13-Game Win Streak in Well-Rounded Victory
Week 6 in the CFL season kicked off with the league's defending champion Montreal Alouettes dropping their first game of the 2024 season to the Toronto Argonauts. The 37-18 defeat was the defending CFL champions' first loss in 14 games, dating back to last season.
The now 3-2 Argos sailed to victory, scoring on offense, defense and special teams, but also receiving an assist when Alouettes star quarterback Cody Fajardo exited action with a tweaked hamstring.
3 Takeaways from Toronto's Week 6 Triumph Over Montreal
1. Janarion Grant Steals the Show
It's hard to believe that one of the CFL's most dynamic returners went nearly an entire offseason unsigned, but that lapse in judgment by eight teams has benefitted the Boatmen. Grant stole the show in Toronto's much-needed victory over Montreal.
Grant amassed nearly 250 return yards on Thursday night, including a scintillating 102-yard touchdown.
2. Agos Simplified Attack Makes the Difference
Two weeks ago, Toronto rushed for 148 yards against Montreal. The Boatmen wisely decided to simplify their offensive gameplan and exploit an area where the Als defense has struggled recently.
Led by Kadeem Carey, who rushed for 94 yards, Toronto totaled 183 yards on the ground. The Argos had 35 runs to only 20 passes. It's a play split rarely seen in the CFL, but it's precisely what the Argonauts needed to implement against an aggressive Alouettes defense. The mode of attack also helped ease the burden on Cameron Dukes, who used the quick game to complete 16 of 20 passes for a modest 131 yards and a score.
3. Boatmen Breathe New Life into Their Season
Many critics will point to the Fajardo injury as a reason for Toronto's triumph over Montreal. Nevertheless, the Argonauts needed a victory in the worst way. The Double Blue were pretty down after two consecutive losses. Montreal's recent success over Toronto also seemed to be a harbinger of worse things to come in the post-Chad Kelly world. However, Thursday's win over Montreal not only keeps Toronto within distance of the Alouettes, but also gives the Argonauts hope that better days might be ahead. That feeling did not exist headed into Thursday night.
Up Next
Montreal (5-1) stays home netting a bye week before returning to action in Week 8 against Saskatchewan.
Toronto (3-2) heads to Hamilton a week from Saturday to face a desperate 0-5 Ti-Cats team.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.