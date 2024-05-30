Toronto Argonauts Storylines for Preseason Finale Against Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The Toronto Argonauts wrap up their preseason slate at Alumni Stadium on the University of Guelph’s campus on Friday night against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. One day later, final roster cuts will occur as the Boatmen sail toward game one of the CFL 2024 regular season at BMO Field against the B.C. Lions.
Coming off the Argos' 30-13 loss to Montreal last weekend, coach Ryan Dinwiddie referred to his team's final preseason tilt against Hamilton as a "big game for us." That's not something you typically hear a coach say about an exhibition contest.
Dinwiddie says that veterans will play more extensively on Friday, and that the plan is to see how his players progress with new installs for the game. The 2023 CFL Coach of the Year gave a stern warning to his youngest players, insisting that they "have to pick it up" or else they'd be bringing in "some new guys".
Although it was just a preseason game, the sense early on is that the Argonauts are not the same team that surged to a CFL record-tying 16 wins a year ago. There are plenty of questions and storylines heading into Toronto's final dress rehearsal before the 2024 regular season commences. Let's delve into six of them.
1. Life Without Chad Kelly as QB1
To no one's surprise, Cameron Dukes is expected to be named Toronto's starting pivot in the coming days. The second-year CFL signal caller is by default, the team's best first option with Chad Kelly banished for at least half a season.
Against Montreal, Dukes didn't do anything to lose the job. Playing against the Alouettes starting defensive unit, he connected on four of six passes for 51 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The lone score, a 13-yard floater to receiver Justin Marshall, was Dukes at his best, eluding a free defender and extending a play with his legs.
Dukes' lone misstep, an interception into coverage, showed his inexperience and indecisiveness in making quick reads and throwing with anticipation. In the 12-man game, you can't afford to be a split second late throwing the football.
Although Dukes gained some valuable playing experience in 2023 in relief and with some late-season spot starts, he is still a work in progress.
2. The Backup Pivot Plan
In case you missed it, Toronto has added NCAA Division II record-setting John Matocha to the mix at quarterback. The Colorado of Mines standout is late to the party but presents arguably the most upside of anyone in the current Argos QB room.
Before all the craziness that occurred in the offseason with Kelly, the Argos set a wish index on the team's winter negotiation list of five different quarterback prospects they wanted to bring to the Six. It wasn't necessarily about replacing the CFL Most Outstanding Player, speaking more about the team's interest in upgrading behind him with a look toward the future.
Matocha has the skill set as a passer and runner to be a starter in Canada, but to expect him to be a factor early on is foolhardy. Matocha's presence, however, suggests that the backup position behind Dukes could be challenged in due time.
For now, Nick Arbuckle (7-of-13 for 93 yards) and Bryan Scott (10-of-20 for 109 yards, 31 yards rushing) are battling it out for that crucial QB2 spot. The two didn't set the world on fire against Montreal last week but coach Dinwiddie made sure to point out how timing issues with newer and inexperienced teammates limited them.
The QB2 spot is as crucial as the starter. Toronto has to guard against the potential of Dukes struggling in the main role. Beyond that, in football, you are only one play away from seeing the field when inevitable injuries arise.
With CFL teams allowed to carry three pivots on the active roster, no one is expecting Scott or Arbuckle to be cut. But a poor performance on Friday by either or both could have Toronto rethinking plans.
3. The Post Corey Mace Defense
In the first preseason game, Toronto strategically played most of its starters on offense while dressing only two regulars defensively. As a result, the new Argos defense under Kevin Eiben and Will Fields predictably saw its fair share of struggles against Cody Fajardo and the Als offense. Reading between the lines, Coach Dinwiddie labeled the defense's performance as "just ok" — a diplomatic way of going easy on the subs.
Defensive starters are supposed to see more playing time against Hamilton. It will certainly help matters, but the Argos' in-house experiment with co-coordinators in the post-Corey Mace world will be under scrutiny when the season starts.
It's preseason not just for the players, but for coaches as well. The highly respected duo of Eiben and Fields need to get on the same page before the bullets fire for real.
4. Double Blue Depth Weakened
Going into 2023, it was evident to many close observers that Toronto's roster was the deepest it had been in decades. That thought process was proven out when the Argonauts won 16 games during the regular season. With everything clinched several weeks in advance, Toronto's depth in all three phases showed out as backups helped the team continue winning when the games didn't matter.
As a byproduct of the Argos' success in 2023, the Double Blue's overall depth was weakened during the offseason. Several front-line starters for the Boatmen jumped ship in free agency or were let go for cap purposes. One of the team's favored sons, CFL Rookie of the Year Qwan'tez Stiggers, lived out an improbable dream of being drafted by the NFL's New York Jets.
In-house elevations are the name of the game for Toronto in 2024. It's happening on the coaching staff, at quarterback, running back and several other positions throughout the team.
Duplicating what the Argonauts did during last year's regular season was always going to be an impossible task. But one thing that was very evident in Toronto's first game action of 2024 was that the overall team talent is not as deep as it was across the board in 2023.
5. Justin Marshall Emerges In Crowded Receiver Room
One of the areas that hasn't been depleted for Double Blue is at wide receiver. The Argos go at least nine deep with quality pass catchers. The team drafted highly touted receiver Kevin Mital, who debuted with three catches last weekend, joining a room with fellow Canadian returnees Tommy Nield, David Ungerer, Dejon Brissett and Richie Sindani.
On the American side, Veteran Rasheed Bailey teams up with breakout star Damonte Coxie, team leader DaVaris Daniels and recent signee Janarion Grant. The prolific returner may not see much time on offense but is assured a spot.
As a testament to Toronto's depth, the Argos released Xavier Malone on Tuesday, an enticing prospect who saw on-field action with the Atlanta Falcons last year.
Dinwiddie and his staff are going to have a challenging time cutting players from the receiver position after Friday's game. One player who has thrown his hat into the mix is Justin Marshall. The six-foot-three, 210-pound receiver out of Buffalo signed with the club late last season and has shown out during practice and in last week's game. He got the starting nod in place of Coxie against Montreal. It's a telling move by Toronto's staff to give Marshall an extended audition.
How Marshall and the rest of Toronto's receivers perform against Hamilton on Friday could determine who makes the cut and who doesn't.
6. Backup Offensive Tackle Spot Uncertain
One of the most significant reasons for optimism entering a new Argos season is the team's offensive line. The Argonauts are returning all five starters from last year — a unit that dominated in 2023, allowing the fewest sacks in the CFL by a wide margin.
However, an area of great concern is the team's depth up front, particularly at offensive tackle. Spending top dollar to secure the trenches can leave you taking chances behind your regulars. One of those starters, left tackle Isiah Cage, has a history of injury, missing extensive time the last few years.
The Boatmen's backups behind Cage and CFL Lineman of the Year Dejon Allen, Nick Amoah and Darta Lee, struggled mightily against Montreal. To that end, Toronto has brought back LSU's Dare Rosenthal for added competition. But don't be surprised if Toronto works the trade market or claims a player off waivers when final cuts occur.
The Argos have versatile players like Ryan Hunter who can slide outside to tackle if needed. But their preference would be to leave their stalwart in the interior. With Toronto's offense entering 2024 without Kelly and Ouelette, two huge difference makers, line play becomes that much more crucial.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
