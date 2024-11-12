TV Ratings for CFL Division Finals Highest Since 2019
The good times keep on rolling for the CFL as the 2024 season is shaping up to be one of the strongest in the post-COVID-19 era.
3DownNation's Justin Dunk reported Monday that the two division games combined for an average of 1,194,900 viewers, which is the highest without French broadcasts included since the 2019 season when the league averaged 1,265,150 per game. The addition of RDS broadcasts has helped over the past two seasons, as well as CTV broadcasting games in 2024.
Toronto's win over Montreal logged 1,274,900 in the ratings between TSN and CTV while Winnipeg's victory over Saskatchewan earned 1,114,900 viewers. If RDS' numbers were included in the Argos-Alouettes' numbers, that game would have pulled in 1,714,000 viewers, which is the highest since 2019 when 1.6 million watched the Bombers and the Riders. In total, the ratings for the division finals went up 18.2% this year.
The positive trend for the league's numbers continues after the CFL saw a 2% increase in attendance from last year to this year. Television ratings are on the rise thanks to the new broadcasting deal the league had with CTV and the additions of RDS. This doesn't include what kind of numbers CFL+ could be pulling in internationally and CBS Sports Network in the United States.
Coming up on Sunday, the Blue Bombers and Argos will battle it out in the 111th Grey Cup from Vancouver, British Columbia.
