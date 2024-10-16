Who Starred in Week 19? Top CFL Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
Defenses around the CFL had a strong showing in Week 19, with only one team scoring more than 30 points during the weekend. Special teams also had a big impact as kickers decided on who won and lost games.
Here are SI.com’s top performers of Week 19 in the CFL on offense, defense and special teams.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
Offensive Player of the Week: Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Trevor Harris
In a weekend that didn’t particularly have many strong performances from quarterbacks, Trevor Harris had himself a good game for the Riders in their blowout win against the BC Lions. Harris finished with an 83% completion percentage for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Harris has Saskatchewan rolling late in the season with four straight wins and looking like one of the hottest teams going into the postseason.
Defensive Player of the Week: Toronto Argonauts DL Folarin Orimolade
The Argos were dominant on defense in their 14-11 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers with seven sacks as a team. Defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade had two of those sacks and even picked off Zach Collaros on the last play of the game to secure the win for Toronto. Orimolade and the rest of the Argos defense had their way with a Bombers team that had their eight-game losing streak come to an end.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Montreal Alouettes K Jose Carlos Maltos
There were some poor conditions in Montreal for Thanksgiving that kicker Jose Carlos Maltos and the rest of the Alouettes had to deal with, but that didn’t stop him from making big kick after big kick. Maltos made four field goals and an extra point with a long of 47 yards. In a game where touchdowns were tough to get, Montreal’s kicker continued to come through for them en route to a big win against the Ottawa Redblacks.
