Who Starred in Week 8? CFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
Week 8 had it all in the CFL: passing attacks filling the Edmonton night air, Argos defense pressuring for five sacks and a newcomer in Ottawa taking punt returns to the house. Defenses once again played well, but the playmakers were found in all three phases of the game.
Here are the top performers from Week 8 in the CFL.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
Offensive Player of the Week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats QB Bo Levi Mitchell
Bo Levi Mitchell appears to be officially back to his Calgary ways. Mitchell lit up the Edmonton Elks defense with 317 yards and five touchdowns in the commanding 44-28 win. Hamilton fans have been hoping for Mitchell to be the quarterback they wanted since signing him in 2023.
Defensive Player of the Week: Toronto Argonauts DB Benjie Franklin
Toronto was in a slugfest all game that resulted in a low-scoring overtime win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. There were many defensive standouts for the Argos, but defensive back Benjie Franklin did it all. Franklin finished the game with seven tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and a tackle for loss.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Ottawa Redblacks WR/Returner Kalil Pimpleton
A strong case could be made for Kalil Pimpleton being the best player in the CFL in Week 8 as he dominated on offense and special teams. Pimpleton led the Redblacks in receiving with seven receptions for 80 yards. He was big on special teams with 209 total return yards and a 99-yard punt return for a touchdown. It's safe to say speed is the name of Pimpleton’s game, and it is one that not many CFL teams have been able to keep up with the last three weeks.
