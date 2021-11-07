Texas A&M's "Tough-Minded" Win Over Auburn Behind QB Calzada

COLLEGE STATION -- Zach Calzada emerged from the blue tent like a man on a mission. No way was he missing a chance at history.

Calzada, the man who took over for Haynes King in Week 2, has been here before. In the closing minutes of Week 6 against then-No. 1 Alabama, the quarterback needed help off the field after suffering a shoulder injury.

Within a drive, he returned to the field, connected twice before a pass interference call set up the game-winning field goal by Seth Small for the 41-38 victory over Nick Saban. It was Texas A&M's first win at home over the Crimson Tide.

Same state. Same story.

Calzada left after rushing for 10 yards with a shoulder injury. Walk-on freshman Blake Bost finished the series. Two plays later, here he came to the chant of over 109,000 screaming A&M fans.

"Cal-za-da! Cal-za-da!"

Some were surprised by the return on the field. Others weren't, not should they be.

"For him to come back just shows how tough he is," running back Isaiah Spiller said. "With somebody like that leading the team, he's tough and he's good for everybody."

Take one thing away from No. 14 A&M's 20-3 victory over No. 13 Auburn: This is who Calzada is. There's little glitz and glamour to his play. There are a few pizzaz snaps here and there, but most of his are straightforward.

Who cares. It's working.

Sometimes teams need the fluff and other times they need determination. Calzada has grit. That's what A&M (7-2, 4-2 SEC) needs entering November.

"He ain't always perfect, but he's a competitor," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said postgame. "That guy has got arm talent, he can throw the football, he can make plays.

"He's a tough guy."

Calzada might embody this A&M team in more ways than one. The Aggies don't win game by the finesse, but rather the finish.

Calzada finishes games on offense. The defense does its job for four quarters. The result? A&M is on a four-game winning streak and in sole possession of second place in the SEC West.

Calzada started hot, leading his team down to the red zone for a 3-0 lead over the Tigers (6-3, 3-2 SEC). In the first half, there were struggles. Calzada missed reads that should have gone for big plays.

Then again, maybe several of the plays at hand could have been special? The Aggies had four drops in the first half — two by tight end Jalen Wydermyer. Another came by wide receiver Ainias Smith on third down, leading to a punt at midfield.

"That was definitely something aggravating in the first half," Smith said. "We had to just come out second half and shake it off."

A&M's offense wasn't able to do just that in terms of scoring, but they were able to make plays. Calzada found wide receiver Caleb Chapman for a 49-yard pass in the third quarter. He connected with Smith for a gain of 18.

Then came the injury as Kyle Field held its breath. Was this yet another quarterback heading out for the season?

Fisher often talks of mental and physical toughness. Never once has the head coach questioned the mental aspect of Calzada. The physical?

"Well, he was more (in pain) on the field when they popped it back in," Fisher chuckled. "That's ball man."

Maybe Calzada isn't the pro-style NFL-ready QB fans expected when electing to come to Aggieland from Georgia. Perhaps there's still untapped potential for him in the offense.

On Saturday, it didn't matter. A&M's defense held Auburn to under 230 total and stipped QB Bo Nix for a 30-yard scoop and score from defensive end Michael Clemons.

That, five sacks and an interception was enough to cloud the miscues offensively. Maybe that'll be the case the remainder of the season.

In early October, Calzada walked off the field in tears following a 26-22 loss to Mississippi State. The season was on its axis, and Alabama was coming in hot.

One month later, Calzada has four straight SEC wins. He helped guide A&M to another bowl eligible and now has two records by his name.

The Aggies beat Alabama at home for the first time since joining the SEC in October. They beat Auburn for the first time at home since joining the SEC at home in November.

Calzada isn't pretty, but he doesn't have to be. And A&M? It's rolling towards the finish line with confidence.

"For him to even come off a two-loss and go and beat the No.1 team in the nation, and then come and do this after?" Smith said. "What else can you say about him."

