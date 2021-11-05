Texas Baseball Announces 2022 Schedule

On Thursday, Texas baseball announced their 2022 schedule which features 31 home games at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Texas is coming off of the heels of a successful 2021 season. Last season, the Longhorns made it to the College World Series semifinals where they fell to the eventual national champions, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Texas will enter the 2022 season with sky-high expectations. Texas’s roster includes several returning starters as well as elite newcomers and transfers. The Longhorns will strive to return to Omaha, but before then, they will have to navigate a difficult regular-season schedule.

Before the Longhorns hit the road, they will kick-off the season at home facing the Rice Owls in a series from February 18-20.

Later (Feb 25-27), Texas will host an out-of-conference series against SEC opponent Alabama.

Next, Texas will travel to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic tournament, where they will face off against Tennessee, LSU, and UCLA, all of which could be nationally ranked at that time.

And, after sweeping the Gamecocks at home last season, Texas will travel to South Carolina in mid-March for another battle.

For their final non-conference series, Texas will host the Incarnate Word Cardinals in Austin (March 18-20).

Texas will begin conference play with a very tough road test at Texas Tech (March 25-27) the following weekend. Then, on March 29, Texas will host their in-state rival, Texas A&M for the annual Lone Star Showdown game.

Next up, Texas will have matchups against the Oklahoma Sooners (April 1-3), the TCU Horned Frogs (April 8-10), the Kansas State Wildcats (April 14-16), the Baylor Bears (April 22-24) the Oklahoma State Cowboys (April 29-May 1), the West Virginia Mountaineers (May 6-8) and the Kansas Jayhawks (May 19-21).

Anything less than a return back to Omaha will likely be seen as a disappointment, as the Longhorns have the talent, production, leadership, and coaching staff to win a championship.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.