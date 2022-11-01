MLB Awards: Rawlings Names 2022 National League Gold Glove Award Winners
Tuesday evening, the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners for the American League and National League were announced live on ESPN 2.
A little less than two weeks ago, the American League Gold Glove Award finalists were announced.
The award winners are determined by a combination of MLB manager and coach voting, and the SABR Defensive Index.
Each of the 30 MLB teams have their manager and up to six coaches vote for players in their own league, but are not allowed to vote for players on their team. These votes make up 75% of the selection process, as the SABR Defensive Index accounts for the other 25%.
The St. Louis Cardinals were the only team with more than one Gold Glove winner.
Here are your 2022 National League Gold Glove Award winners:
Pitcher — Max Fried, Atlanta Braves
Catcher — J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
First Base — Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks
Second Base — Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies
Third Base — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
Shortstop — Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves
Left Field — Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
Center Field — Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres
Right Field — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Utility — Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals
Check out the American League Gold Glove Award winners!
