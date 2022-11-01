MLB Awards: Rawlings Names 2022 National League Gold Glove Award Winners

Tuesday evening, the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners for the American League and National League were announced live on ESPN 2.

The award winners are determined by a combination of MLB manager and coach voting, and the SABR Defensive Index.

Each of the 30 MLB teams have their manager and up to six coaches vote for players in their own league, but are not allowed to vote for players on their team. These votes make up 75% of the selection process, as the SABR Defensive Index accounts for the other 25%.

The St. Louis Cardinals were the only team with more than one Gold Glove winner.

Here are your 2022 National League Gold Glove Award winners:

Pitcher — Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

Catcher — J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

First Base — Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

Second Base — Brendan Rodgers, Colorado Rockies

Third Base — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Shortstop — Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

Left Field — Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

Center Field — Trent Grisham, San Diego Padres

Right Field — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Utility — Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals

