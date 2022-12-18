Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe Shoot Up The List Of All-Time Top World Cup Goalscorers

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe now sit joint-fourth and sixth respectively on the all-time list of leading World Cup goalscorers.

Messi, playing at his last ever World Cup, scored twice in Sunday's final to take his overall tally to 13.

Kylian Mbappe became only the second player in World Cup history to score a hat-trick in the final.

That did not prove to be enough for a French victory as Argentina went on to win 4-2 in a penalty shootout, after an epic 3-3 draw.

Lionel Messi (left) and Kylian Mbappe pictured during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final IMAGO/PA Images/Adam Davy

But Mbappe's hat-trick saw the 23-year-old win the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot.

It also saw him equal Pele's record of 12 goals at World Cups.

While 13 is Messi's final total, Mbappe is almost certain to add to his tally at future tournaments.

Mbappe needs just five more goals to break the outright World Cup scoring record currently held by former Germany striker Miroslav Klose.

All-Time Top World Cup Goalscorers