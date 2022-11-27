Skip to main content

Canada Eliminated From 2022 FIFA World Cup After Failing To "F" Croatia

Croatia 4-1 Canada

It is impossible for Canada to progress to the last 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after they fell to a second defeat in five days.

The side that had ranked first in North America during World Cup qualifying were eliminated from the tournament on Sunday after losing 4-1 to 2018 finalists Croatia.

Canada had lost 1-0 to Belgium four days earlier.

After that game, manager John Herdman had boldly declared that Canada were going to "F" Croatia.

That did not happen despite Croatia receiving an early scare.

Canada scored at a FIFA Men's World Cup for the first time in their history when Alphonso Davies headed home from a Tajon Buchanan cross after just 67 seconds.

But that historic moment was not enough to earn Canada their first ever point in the tournament.

Croatia had been shaken by Canada's early strike before midfielders Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic took control of the game.

Two high-quality goals saw Croatia turn the game on its head before the end of the first half.

Ivan Perisic set up Andrej Kramaric for Croatia's equalizer on 36 minutes, moments after Kramaric had seen an effort ruled out for offside.

Marko Livaja then fired Croatia in front in the 44th minute with a low drive from outside of the penalty area.

Kramaric scored his second legitimate goal of the game after another Perisic assist midway through the second half.

Substitute Lovro Majer made it 4-1 in added time when Croatia punished a mistake by Kamal Miller.

Croatia's win saw them move to first place in Group F but Modric and Co still have work to do.

They will play Belgium on Thursday, likely requiring a draw or win to seal their place in the last 16.

Canada will play Morocco on Thursday before flying home.

