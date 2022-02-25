Brentford Boss Confirms Christian Eriksen Will Make Debut Against Newcastle

Christian Eriksen will return to first-team action after eight months this weekend.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank confirmed on the eve of Saturday's Premier League home game with Newcastle that Eriksen "will get on the pitch".

Frank added, in quotes published by BBC Sport: "It will be amazing. It's a big day for all of us but especially Chris and his family."

Eriksen has not been involved in a senior-level soccer match since he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark against Finland at Euro 2020 in June 2021.

He featured in two friendlies at Brentford's training ground earlier this month, providing three assists in games against Southend United and Rangers.

Saturday's clash with relegation rivals Newcastle, who will start the game just two points behind Brentford with two games in hand, will be a big step up from that level.

But Frank believes Eriksen is up to the challenge, having watching him in training over recent weeks.

Frank said: "It's remarkable the things he's doing in training, his experience on guiding players and telling them how to keep their cool in heated situations.

"He's confident in what he's capable of and in himself as a footballer but he's very humble. He's just a normal guy that loves football."

Eriksen was contracted to Inter Milan at the time of his cardiac arrest.

As part of his treatment he was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).

Italian rules dictate that players fitted with an ICD cannot play in Serie A, so Eriksen had his Inter contract terminated by mutual consent in December.

A month later he joined Brentford on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Saturday's game against Newcastle is one of 12 Premier League games Brentford have left to play this season.

Eriksen is set to make the 227th Premier League appearance of his career.

In 226 Premier League games for former club Tottenham Hotspur, Eriksen scored 51 goals and provided 62 assists.