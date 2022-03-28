Skip to main content

Christian Pulisic's Worm Celebration Explained As USMNT Star Praises "Special" Fan Mason Ogle

Christian Pulisic lived up to his Captain America nickname on Sunday night as a first ever international hat-trick inspired the USMNT to a 5-1 win over Panama.

The win saw the United States all but book their place at Qatar 2022.

Their World Cup spot will be officially confirmed if Gregg Berhalter's team avoid losing their final qualifier against Costa Rica by six goals or more. 

Pulisic's first two goals against Panama came from the penalty spot, but his third was magical.

In just three touches, he collected a cross, spun, danced between two defenders and calmly slotted a low shot past the keeper.

After scoring, Pulisic ran towards a corner where he was mobbed by teammates.

But it was Pulisic's celebration after his first goal which really caught the attention of fans as the Chelsea star attempted to perform 'The Worm'.

The Worm is a dance move, popularized by former WWE wrestler Scotty 2 Hotty. It involves wriggling your body on the ground. It is more athletic than it sounds.

Why did Pulisic do the worm against Panama?

Pulisic explained after the game that he had been asked to perform The Worm by USMNT fan Mason Ogle, who met the team ahead of the match.

Ogle has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

But the 15-year-old has continued to play for his high school soccer team, despite going through chemotherapy and having a prosthetic knee.

"I met someone really special yesterday," Pulisic said after Sunday's match, as reported by GOAL.

"His name was Mason, and his one request was that if I scored, he wanted to see a worm celebration. That's what that was for."

USMNT forward Jesus Ferreira had not been expecting to see Pulisic's wriggling performance.

"I had no idea that was gonna happen," said Ferreira. "When it happened, I was surprised but excited.

"I think, when you score goals, the best thing is the celebration, and he did the worm celebration, so I'll rate it like a solid eight.

"Can't give him a 10 because he didn't go back down."

Winger Paul Arriola's rating was slightly more harsh.

Arriola said: "I probably give him a five just for flexibility. I felt like he could have been a little more flexible in his worm, but I mean, I can't do that. So who am I to judge?"

USMNT no.10 Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring in his team's 5-1 win over Panama in March 2022

USMNT no.10 Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring in his team's 5-1 win over Panama in March 2022

USMNT no.10 Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring in his team's 5-1 win over Panama in March 2022
News

Christian Pulisic's Worm Celebration Explained As USMNT Star Praises "Special" Fan Mason Ogle

By Robert Summerscales50 seconds ago
Christian Pulisic pictured playing for the USMNT
Watch

Watch Jordan Pefok & Christian Pulisic Blow Big Chances To End USMNT's Winless Record In Mexico

By Robert SummerscalesMar 25, 2022
Neymar shows off the name on the back of his shirt after scoring for Brazil against Chile in March 2022
Transfer Talk

Newcastle United's Modest Transfer Budget Rules Out Summer Move For Neymar

By Robert SummerscalesMar 24, 2022
Jorginho looks down in bemusement after missing a penalty for Italy against Switzerland in November 2021
News

Tearful Jorginho Blames Himself For Italy's World Cup Failure After Two Missed Penalties

By Robert SummerscalesMar 24, 2022
Gareth Bale pictured celebrating after helping Wales beat Austria 2-1 in March 2022
News

Gareth Bale Fires Back At "Disgusting" Critics In Spanish Media After Starring For Wales

By Robert SummerscalesMar 24, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva after Portugal beat Turkey 3-1 in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Odds-On For One Last World Cup After Portugal Survive Turkey Scare

By Robert SummerscalesMar 24, 2022
No.9 Aleksandar Trajkovski shoots to score a goal for North Macedonia that means Italy will not be at the 2022 World Cup
Watch

Watch North Macedonia Subs & Staff Invade Pitch As Late Goal Ends Italy's World Cup Bid

By Robert SummerscalesMar 24, 2022
Gareth Bale pats the crest on his shirt after scoring against Austria in a 2022 World Cup qualifier
Watch

Watch Two Brilliant Gareth Bale Goals Put Wales 90 Minutes Away From 2022 World Cup

By Robert SummerscalesMar 24, 2022
A general image of UEFA's logo
News

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson And UEFA Respond To Russia's Euros Bid

By Robert SummerscalesMar 24, 2022