Christian Pulisic's Worm Celebration Explained As USMNT Star Praises "Special" Fan Mason Ogle

Christian Pulisic lived up to his Captain America nickname on Sunday night as a first ever international hat-trick inspired the USMNT to a 5-1 win over Panama.

The win saw the United States all but book their place at Qatar 2022.

Their World Cup spot will be officially confirmed if Gregg Berhalter's team avoid losing their final qualifier against Costa Rica by six goals or more.

Pulisic's first two goals against Panama came from the penalty spot, but his third was magical.

In just three touches, he collected a cross, spun, danced between two defenders and calmly slotted a low shot past the keeper.

After scoring, Pulisic ran towards a corner where he was mobbed by teammates.

But it was Pulisic's celebration after his first goal which really caught the attention of fans as the Chelsea star attempted to perform 'The Worm'.

The Worm is a dance move, popularized by former WWE wrestler Scotty 2 Hotty. It involves wriggling your body on the ground. It is more athletic than it sounds.

Why did Pulisic do the worm against Panama?

Pulisic explained after the game that he had been asked to perform The Worm by USMNT fan Mason Ogle, who met the team ahead of the match.

Ogle has been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

But the 15-year-old has continued to play for his high school soccer team, despite going through chemotherapy and having a prosthetic knee.

"I met someone really special yesterday," Pulisic said after Sunday's match, as reported by GOAL.

"His name was Mason, and his one request was that if I scored, he wanted to see a worm celebration. That's what that was for."

USMNT forward Jesus Ferreira had not been expecting to see Pulisic's wriggling performance.

"I had no idea that was gonna happen," said Ferreira. "When it happened, I was surprised but excited.

"I think, when you score goals, the best thing is the celebration, and he did the worm celebration, so I'll rate it like a solid eight.

"Can't give him a 10 because he didn't go back down."

Winger Paul Arriola's rating was slightly more harsh.

Arriola said: "I probably give him a five just for flexibility. I felt like he could have been a little more flexible in his worm, but I mean, I can't do that. So who am I to judge?"