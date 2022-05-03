Skip to main content

David Brookes Confirms He Is "Cancer Free" As Wales Star Eyes Return In World Cup Year

Wales and Bournemouth soccer star David Brookes revealed this week that he is now "cancer free".

The 24-year-old winger has not played a game in over seven months.

He was diagnosed with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma in October.

But after successful treatment he is hoping to return to the pitch later this year.

And what a year it could be. Bournemouth are just one win away from earning promotion back to the Premier League, while Wales will book a place at November's World Cup in Qatar if they beat either Scotland or Ukraine in a summer playoff.

"It has been a few months since my last update and in that time I have thankfully completed my cancer treatment," Brooks said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible medical staff for their amazing work and support throughout the process.

"Last week I met with my specialist having reviewed my final test results. I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all clear and am now cancer free.

"Those words feel incredible to say and I am so thankful for all your messages and good wishes, these really helped me through the tough times."

He added: "I am so excited to start the journey back to full fitness and continuing my football career.

"The lads at Bournemouth have had an excellent season so far and I am look forward to being back at The Vitality to cheer the team on as we head into the most important fixtures of the season.

"I am determined to work my hardest over the months ahead and I can't wait to be back out there and playing in front of you on the pitch in the not do distant future. Thank you again."

Although Bournemouth have indeed performed excellently without him, Brookes has every chance of winning back his place in the team.

He is a player with proven Premier League pedigree, having scored eight goals and provided five assists in 39 appearances at England's top level.

Brookes has also been capped 21 times by Wales at senior international level, scoring twice.

David Brookes (right) pictured in action for Bournemouth against Manchester City in September 2020

