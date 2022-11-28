FIFA Men's World Cup Prize Money Explained: How $440m Pot For Qatar 2022 Will Be Divided

The FIFA World Cup is the ultimate prize that any soccer player can win.

Not because of the money. It is about national pride and the honor of being the best team on the planet.

But, naturally, prize money is still at stake for the teams competing at the World Cup.

FIFA revealed earlier this year that the total prize pool for Qatar 2022 would be $440 million, including $42m for the winning team.

The prize pool has increased since the 2018 World Cup where champions France won $38m of the overall $400m pot.

As well as this trophy, the 2022 World Cup champions will win $42m in prize money IMAGO/Schuler

Who Receives The Prize Money?

Prize money is paid by FIFA to the national association of each respective team. For example, England's prize money is given to the English Football Association.

Players do not receive prize money directly from FIFA. But it is common for some nations to distribute a percentage of their winnings among the playing squad.

2022 FIFA Men's World Cup Prize Money Breakdown

Final Position Prize Money 1st $42 million 2nd $30 million 3rd $27 million 4th $25 million 5th - 8th (lost in quarter-finals) $17 million each 9th - 16th (lost in round of 16) $13 million each 17th - 32nd (eliminated in group stage) $9 million each

In addition to the prize money listed above, each national team received $1.5m from FIFA before the tournament to cover "preparation costs".