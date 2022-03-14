Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Should Be Man United Captain, Says Ex-Teammate Of Harry Maguire

One of Harry Maguire's former teammates has suggested that the center-back is out of his depth as Manchester United captain.

Ahmed Elmohamady played alongside Maguire at Hull City in three seasons between 2014 and 2017 - although the Englishman spent half of one of those campaigns out on loan at Wigan.

Maguire left Hull to join Leicester in 2017 before Man United made him soccer's most expensive defender ever two years later.

An £80m transfer fee has meant that Maguire's performances have continuously been under scrutiny ever since.

To add even more pressure, Maguire was made United's club captain within six months of his arrival, after Ashley Young was sold to Inter Milan.

Former Egypt international Elmohamady does not believe Maguire has the mentality to captain United.

Elmohamady reckons Cristiano Ronaldo could be the man for the job instead.

Harry Maguire (left) and Ahmed Elmohamady (wearing hat) pictured celebrating Hull City's promotion to the Premier League in 2016

Harry Maguire (left) and Ahmed Elmohamady (wearing hat) pictured celebrating Hull City's promotion to the Premier League in 2016

"Harry was with me in Hull City and, in my opinion, he doesn't have the level to be the Manchester United captain," Elmohamady told beIN Sports.

"Man United need a player with a strong personality and I hope that the next manager will give the captaincy to Ronaldo if he stays.

"Ronaldo can handle this responsibility and pressure; however, Maguire can't handle this pressure.

"So I think that the pressure he has by wearing the captain's armband is affecting his performances."

After questioning Maguire's suitability to be United's skipper, Elmohamady went on to suggest that the 29-year-old should not even be playing for a club of their size.

He added: "Maguire performed really well with Leicester, a team that competes to be in the top six of the Premier League and maybe this is his level.

"He doesn't have the level to play for the biggest team in the history of England."

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has said multiple times that he would like Ronaldo to use his status as one of the game's greatest ever players to help inspire his teammates.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in Saturday's 3-2 win over Tottenham to become officially recognized by FIFA as the highest-scoring man in professional soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal which saw him become the all-time top scorer in men's professional soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal which saw him become the all-time top scorer in men's professional soccer

After that game, Rangnick praised Ronaldo but also admitted that he can be challenging to manage.

"Today it was his best performance, at least since I arrived," said Rangnick, as reported by The Athletic. "He was good in training on Thursday and that is why I decided to start him. Fantastic performance by him but also by the rest of the team.

"He can (get 70,000 people off their feet), but again he can also do it only with the team. A fantastic performance. It was not just the three goals today it was also he was part of the team when they were in possession of the ball.

"It was probably our best performance bearing in mind the quality of the opponents. It was necessary, we had to win the game and it will give us a boost for our next game.

"It's a challenge with a player like Ronaldo but he showed today that he still has the quality to play for a club like Manchester United.

"He also has the quality to be part of the team, and if we want to be successful at the end of the season that’s what we need."

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the goal which saw him become the all-time top scorer in men's professional soccer
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Should Be Man United Captain, Says Ex-Teammate Of Harry Maguire

By Robert Summerscales28 seconds ago
Lionel Messi pictured with wife Antonela Roccuzzo on their wedding day in 2017
News

Antonela Roccuzzo Pictured In PSG Crowd On Night Husband Lionel Messi Was Booed By Fans

By Robert Summerscales52 minutes ago
Aitsaret Noichaiboon hits Supasan Ruangsuphanimit with a Muay Thai elbow during a third division game in Thailand
Watch

Bangkok FC Fire Aitsaret Noichaiboon After Muay Thai Elbow Attack Leaves Player Needing 24 Stitches

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pictured during Barcelona's 4-0 win over Osasuna in March 2022
News

Xavi's Glowing Aubameyang Praise Sparks Celebrity Arsenal Fan To Question Mikel Arteta

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Alexia Putellas performs a goal celebration after scoring in Barcelona's 5-0 Clasico win over Real Madrid in March 2022
Watch

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid: Watch Highlights From Women's Clasico & La Liga Title Decider

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Referee Keith Hackett pictured in 1988
News

Ex-Referee Says Kai Havertz Should've Been Sent Off Before Scoring Chelsea Winner Vs Newcastle

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Paolo Di Canio pictured in 2013 when he was manager of Sunderland
News

"I Prefer Cristiano Ronaldo": Paolo Di Canio Slams Lionel Messi & Neymar After PSG Fans Boo

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Lionel Messi pictured warming up in front of Neymar, before PSG's game with Bordeaux on March 13, 2022
News

PSG Stadium Sprayed With Offensive Graffiti After Lionel Messi & Neymar Booed By Fans

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Alexia Putellas holds aloft Barcelona Women's La Liga trophy after inspiring her side to beat Real Madrid 5-0 in El Clasico
News

Xavi Likens Barcelona Women To Famous Pep Guardiola Team After 5-0 Clasico Win Over Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago