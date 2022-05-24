Skip to main content

Kurt Zouma Pleads Guilty To Cat Abuse And Will Learn Punishment Next Week

Kurt Zouma will discover his punishment next week after pleading guilty in court to two offenses under the Animal Welfare Act.

The West Ham United defender appeared in a viral video earlier this year in which he was seen kicking and hitting one of his pet cats.

That video had been filmed by Zouma's 24-year-old brother Yoan, who admitted to one offense.

Yoan posted the video on Snapchat, where it was seen by woman who had been messaging him and she raised her concern.

It was later obtained by The Sun newspaper and subsequently shared to a much wider audience.

Kurt Zouma pictured representing West Ham in December 2021

After the footage went vital, the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) took Zouma's cats into its care.

The RSPCA then launched a criminal investigation, which led to Zouma and his brother appearing at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Sentencing will take place on June 1.

