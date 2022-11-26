Skip to main content

Robert Lewandowski And Wojciech Szczesny Shine As Poland Beat Saudi Arabia

Robert Lewandowski scored his first ever World Cup goal as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 to go top of Group C on Saturday.

The 34-year-old was visibly emotional after slotting home Poland's second goal of the game on 82 minutes.

Lewandowski finished coolly after tackling Abdulelah Al-Malki on the edge of his own penalty area.

An emotional Robert Lewandowski pictured with his head on the ground after scoring the first goal of his World Cup career

An emotional Robert Lewandowski pictured with his head on the ground after scoring the first goal of his World Cup career

The Barcelona striker had earlier provided an assist for Piotr Zielinski's first-half opener.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Unsurprisingly, Lewandowski was named as the official Player of the Match but that accolade could easily have gone to Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus stopper Szczesny produced five saves - four more than the Saudi keeper - to keep his second clean sheet on the tournament.

Szczesny's biggest contribution came late in the first half when he saved a penalty kick from Salem Al Dawsari.

Lewandowski had failed to convert a penalty as Poland drew 0-0 with Mexico in their first game at Qatar 2022.

The former Bayern Munich hitman has now played in five games in his World Cup career, having featured in three group matches at Russia 2018.

Poland's next game will be against Argentina on Wednesday.

In This Article (2)

Poland
Poland
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia

An emotional Robert Lewandowski pictured with his head on the ground after scoring the first goal of his World Cup career
News

Robert Lewandowski And Wojciech Szczesny Shine As Poland Beat Saudi Arabia

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Maguire pictured (center) jumping for a header during England's 0-0 draw with the USA at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Features

Match Stats Show How USA Went Toe To Toe With England

By Robert Summerscales
Iran's players pictured celebrating after beating Wales 2-0 in their second group game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

World Cup Group B Permutations: What Does Each Team Require To Progress?

By Robert Summerscales
England captain Harry Kane pictured (center) surrounded by USA players during a game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

England Fail To Beat USA At Another World Cup As Draw Leaves Both Teams With Work To Do

By Robert Summerscales
Neymar pictured on the ground during Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia at the 2022 World Cup after sustaining ligament damage in his right ankle
News

Neymar Will Not Play Again During World Cup Group Stage After Scan Finds Ankle Ligament Damage

By Robert Summerscales
Players from Qatar pictured looking dejected during their 3-1 loss to Senegal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Qatar Become First Team To Be Eliminated From 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Neymar pictured applying pressure to his right ankle after being substituted off during Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
News

Neymar Limps Off With Ankle Injury After Being Fouled Nine Times During Brazil's World Cup Win Over Serbia

By Robert Summerscales
Richarlison pictured scoring for Brazil against Serbia with a spectacular acrobatic volley at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Richarlison Scores World Cup Wondergoal As Brazil Turn On The Style To Beat Serbia

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured kissing the ball before converting a penalty against Ghana to score at his fifth FIFA World Cup for Portugal
Features

Cristiano Ronaldo Made World Cup History Against Ghana But How Well Did He Play?

By Robert Summerscales