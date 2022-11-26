Robert Lewandowski And Wojciech Szczesny Shine As Poland Beat Saudi Arabia

Robert Lewandowski scored his first ever World Cup goal as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 to go top of Group C on Saturday.

The 34-year-old was visibly emotional after slotting home Poland's second goal of the game on 82 minutes.

Lewandowski finished coolly after tackling Abdulelah Al-Malki on the edge of his own penalty area.

An emotional Robert Lewandowski pictured with his head on the ground after scoring the first goal of his World Cup career IMAGO/Xinhua/Ding Xu

The Barcelona striker had earlier provided an assist for Piotr Zielinski's first-half opener.

Unsurprisingly, Lewandowski was named as the official Player of the Match but that accolade could easily have gone to Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Juventus stopper Szczesny produced five saves - four more than the Saudi keeper - to keep his second clean sheet on the tournament.

Szczesny's biggest contribution came late in the first half when he saved a penalty kick from Salem Al Dawsari.

Lewandowski had failed to convert a penalty as Poland drew 0-0 with Mexico in their first game at Qatar 2022.

The former Bayern Munich hitman has now played in five games in his World Cup career, having featured in three group matches at Russia 2018.

Poland's next game will be against Argentina on Wednesday.