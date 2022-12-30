Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017

Nearly two weeks have now passed since Lionel Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022.

But Messi and Co have not stopped celebrating yet.

Messi is currently in his hometown of Rosario, after traveling there from Buenos Aires following Argentina's public trophy parade.

According to local newspaper La Capital, Messi threw a party at the City Center Rosario complex this week.

It is the same venue that hosted his wedding when he married childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo in 2017.

Among the guests at this week's party were Messi's parents, Jorge and Celia, as well as Argentina players Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes.

Jorge documented the event by posting several photos on his Instagram account.

Lionel Messi pictured (second from right) with wife Antonela Roccuzzo (left), mum Celia (second from left) and dad Jorge (right) at a party in Rosario to celebrate Argentina winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup Instagram/jorge.sole

Messi's club, Paris Saint-Germain, returned to domestic action on Wednesday with a dramatic 2-1 win over Strasbourg.

But Messi has been granted an extended vacation following his triumph in Qatar.

Messi is due back at PSG training early next week, meaning he will also miss Sunday's trip to second-placed Lens in Ligue 1.