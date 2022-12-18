Skip to main content

Lionel Messi Wears Traditional Arab Robe During World Cup Trophy Presentation

Lionel Messi finally got to lift the World Cup trophy in his 18th year as a senior Argentina international.

The image of the 35-year-old lifting the famous trophy in his team's iconic blue and white jersey is one thousands of Argentines have long dreamed of.

But most of those dreams probably did not include Messi also wearing a black bisht.

Messi was dressed in the traditional Arab cloak by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, moments before the trophy was handed over following Sunday's final.

The garment is usually worn on special occasions such as weddings. It is a prestigious statement garment.

Lionel Messi pictured being dressed in a traditional Arab bisht before he lifted the World Cup trophy as captain of Argentina

Messi lifted the trophy for the first time while still wearing the cloak, but he discarded it shortly afterwards.

He was later seen wearing a new Argentina shirt decorated with three stars, to signify that this had been his country's third World Cup triumph.

The Emir of Qatar's decision to dress Messi up divided opinion among spectators.

Some saw it as a positive gesture, showcasing how soccer can connect people from different backgrounds.

But many others saw it as a disrespectful hijacking of Messi's career-defining moment.

