Marco Verratti And Wife Jessica Aidi Victims Of €3m Theft At Ronaldo's Ibiza Holiday Home

Marco Verratti and his wife Jessica Aidi reported a theft at an Ibiza holiday home in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder and model Aidi were both said to have been out when jewelry and cash were taken from the property.

According to Marca, the estimated value of the stolen items was €3 million but this figure has not yet been confirmed by Verratti or the Spanish police.

Reports in the Spanish media claim that the house that Verratti and his partner were renting is owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo.

Verratti had not documented his trip to Ibiza on social media but his wife posted several photos of their holiday on Instagram.

Marca Verratti's wife Jessica Aidi pictured on holiday in Ibiza in June 2022

Italy midfielder Verratti will have been hoping for a much more relaxing break, after featuring in 32 games in all competitions for PSG last season.

He scored two goals and provided two assists in 24 Ligue 1 matches as PSG won the title by a margin of 15 points.

Marco Verratti and wife Jessica Aidi pictured in Paris in May 2022 after PSG were crowned Ligue 1 champions

Marco Verratti and his wife pictured in Paris in May 2022 after PSG were crowned as Ligue 1 champions

