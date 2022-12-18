Skip to main content

Qatar 2022 Sets Record For Most Goals In FIFA World Cup History

Sunday's epic final saw Qatar 2022 become the highest scoring men's World Cup in FIFA history.

Argentina and France shared six goals in a 3-3 draw before the South American nation prevailed in a penalty shootout.

Kylian Mbappe's 118th-minute equalizer was the 172nd goal scored at Qatar 2022, not including goals in penalty shootouts.

Prior to Qatar 2022, the record for the World Cup with most goals had been shared by France 1998 and Brazil 2014.

Both of those tournaments witnessed 171 goals.

There were 64 matches played at Qatar 2022, meaning thatthe tournament average was 2.6875 goals per game.

A photo of the scoreboard taken during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

There were 172 goals scored at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including six in the final

