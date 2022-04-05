Football Union Of Russia Withdraws Appeal Against Ban From FIFA World Cup

The Football Union of Russia has withdrawn its appeal against FIFA's decision to kick its men's national team out of the 2022 World Cup.

European soccer's governing body UEFA and its global equivalent FIFA published a joint statement in late February, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The statement declared that the Russian national team and all Russian clubs would be banned from international competition "until further notice".

As a result, Russia were denied the opportunity to compete in a mini qualifying playoff tournament for a place at Qatar 2022.

Poland received a bye against Russia, before beating Sweden last month to qualify for the World Cup, which will begin in November.

The Football Union of Russia had contested the ban but the Court of Arbitration for Sport has revealed that the appeal was withdrawn on March 30.

Russia's appeal was withdrawn less than a week before the World Cup draw was made in Qatar.

But Russia will continue to fight suspensions from other sporting competitions, including in gymnastics, rugby, rowing, and skating.

It is also understood that the Football Union of Russia has not dropped its appeal against Spartak Moscow's elimination from the Europa League.

Russia will not compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup IMAGO/NurPhoto/Jakub Porzycki

Russia recently declared its interest in hosting the UEFA European Championship in either 2028 or 2032.

Two Russian delegates attended the 72nd FIFA congress in Doha last week. They were the Football Union of Russia's secretary general Aleksandr Alaev and Alexey Sorokin, who had been head of the 2018 World Cup organizing committee.

Sorokin suggested in Doha that Russia is serious about bidding, but that Euro 2032 is a more likely target than Euro 2028, which is expected to be awarded to the UK and Ireland.

"It is a long time until 2032," Sorokin said. "It's a dual year bid – we have the choice of 2028 or 2032. We need to start."

On Russia's attendance at the FIFA event, Sorokin said: "We are not hiding. We have every right to be here."