Skip to main content

Football Union Of Russia Withdraws Appeal Against Ban From FIFA World Cup

The Football Union of Russia has withdrawn its appeal against FIFA's decision to kick its men's national team out of the 2022 World Cup.

European soccer's governing body UEFA and its global equivalent FIFA published a joint statement in late February, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The statement declared that the Russian national team and all Russian clubs would be banned from international competition "until further notice".

As a result, Russia were denied the opportunity to compete in a mini qualifying playoff tournament for a place at Qatar 2022.

Poland received a bye against Russia, before beating Sweden last month to qualify for the World Cup, which will begin in November.

The Football Union of Russia had contested the ban but the Court of Arbitration for Sport has revealed that the appeal was withdrawn on March 30.

Russia's appeal was withdrawn less than a week before the World Cup draw was made in Qatar.

But Russia will continue to fight suspensions from other sporting competitions, including in gymnastics, rugby, rowing, and skating.

It is also understood that the Football Union of Russia has not dropped its appeal against Spartak Moscow's elimination from the Europa League.

FIFA's logo and the Russian flag are seen displayed on a phone screen

Russia will not compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Russia recently declared its interest in hosting the UEFA European Championship in either 2028 or 2032.

Two Russian delegates attended the 72nd FIFA congress in Doha last week. They were the Football Union of Russia's secretary general Aleksandr Alaev and Alexey Sorokin, who had been head of the 2018 World Cup organizing committee.

Sorokin suggested in Doha that Russia is serious about bidding, but that Euro 2032 is a more likely target than Euro 2028, which is expected to be awarded to the UK and Ireland.

"It is a long time until 2032," Sorokin said. "It's a dual year bid – we have the choice of 2028 or 2032. We need to start."

On Russia's attendance at the FIFA event, Sorokin said: "We are not hiding. We have every right to be here."

FIFA's logo and the Russian flag are seen displayed on a phone screen
News

Football Union Of Russia Withdraws Appeal Against Ban From FIFA World Cup

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
Diego Simeone and Pep Guardiola pictured shaking hands at Manchester City's game against Atletico Madrid in April 2022
Watch

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid Highlights And Match Stats As Guardiola Does A Simeone

By Robert Summerscales42 minutes ago
A general view from outside the Estadio da Luz before Benfica vs Liverpool in April 2022
News

Hundreds Of Liverpool Fans Miss First Goal Against Benfica Amid Heavy Police Presence

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Luis Diaz scores for Liverpool in their 3-1 win at Benfica in April 2022
Watch

Benfica Fan Throws Large Stick At Luis Diaz As Liverpool Forward Celebrates UCL Goal

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate pictured heading the ball to score his first ever Liverpool goal in a Champions League quarter-final against Benfica
Watch

Benfica 1-3 Liverpool Highlights And Stats From Eventful Match For Ibrahima Konate

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
A USA flag is pictured being waved by a fan during the USMNT's 1-0 win over El Salvador in January 2022
News

Confirmed CONCACAF Nations League Draw Hands USMNT Clash With El Salvador

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Derby County manager Wayne Rooney pictured in March 2022
News

Wayne Rooney Backs Man United Manager Candidate But Says He Wants The Job In Future

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured in 2022
News

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Plays Down Quadruple Talk In Seven Words

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured with a cut above his eye during AC Milan vs Bologna in April 2022
News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Bloodied As AC Milan Suffer Blow In Serie A Title Race

By Robert SummerscalesApr 4, 2022