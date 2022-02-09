Skip to main content

Xherdan Shaqiri Models Chicago Fire Away Kit After Moving To MLS In Club Record Transfer

Xherdan Shaqiri was unveiled as a Chicago Fire player on Wednesday after completing a record-breaking more from Lyon in France.

The former Bayern Munich and Liverpool midfielder looked ready for business as he modeled Chicago's away jersey in pictures shared online.

Having signed for a fee of €7m ($8m), as was reported by Lyon, Shaqiri is now the most expensive player in the Fire's 24-year history.

Shaqiri is a two-time UEFA Champions League winner who has scored 26 goals in 100 senior international appearances for Switzerland.

Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz is backing the 30-year-old to do big things in Major League Soccer by adding both style and substance.

"Xherdan is a game-changing player and someone who will bring joy to our fans and the city of Chicago," Heitz told MLS.com.

“As one of the most accomplished Swiss athletes of his generation, Xherdan joins us at a very important time for the club and fully believes in what we are aiming to accomplish."

Former Chicago midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who played with Shaqiri at Bayern between 2012 and 2015, also sounded delighted with the news.

The retired German tweeted: "Congrats @ChicagoFire, that's definitely a good choice."

Chicago have not reached the MLS playoffs since 2017.

They are set to begin the new season away at Inter Miami on February 26.

But Fire fans' first chance to see Shaqiri is action could come in their next pre-season friendly against Toronto on Saturday.

