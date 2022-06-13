Skip to main content

Benfica Statement On Darwin Nunez Reveals Liverpool Will Pay Less Up Front Than Previously Reported

Benfica released a statement on Monday to confirm that a deal had been agreed with Liverpool for the transfer of Darwin Nunez.

It had been widely reported in recent days - including by Fabrizio Romano - that Liverpool were set to pay Benfica €80m up front plus a possible extra €20m in add-ons.

But Benfica's statement said that Liverpool's initial payment will actually be €5m lower, although the overall deal could still reach €100m.

The statement explained that Benfica had "reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the disposal of all the rights of the player Darwin Nunez, for the amount of 75 million euros."

It added that "the agreement foresees the payment of a variable remuneration, and therefore the global amount of the sale may reach the amount of 100 million euros".

Darwin Nunez pictured in action for Benfica in April 2022

Darwin Nunez will cost Liverpool an initial fee of €75m, potentially rising to €100m

Should Nunez eventually cost €100m, he would become Liverpool's most expensive signing ever.

Virgil van Dijk currently holds that record after arriving for a £75m (€84m) transfer fee from Southampton in January 2018.

Nunez scored 34 goals in all competitions for Benfica last season, including two against Liverpool in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old has scored twice in 11 international games for Uruguay.

But he did not feature in his country's most recent fixture - a 5-0 win over Jamaica -  as he was pulled out to avoid the risk of picking up an injury which could have complicated his move to Anfield.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino picturing during his side's loss to Real Madrid in March 2022
News

Why PSG Firing Mauricio Pochettino Is No Surprise At All

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez pictured in action for Benfica in April 2022
Transfer Talk

Benfica Statement On Darwin Nunez Reveals Liverpool Will Pay Less Up Front Than Previously Reported

By Robert Summerscales36 minutes ago
Erling Haaland pictured holding up a Manchester City jersey after signing for the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2022
News

Erling Haaland's Humble Comment Suggests He Is Willing To Change To Fit In At Manchester City

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Erling Haaland pictured giving his first official interview as a Manchester City player
Watch

Watch Erling Haaland Give First Interview As Manchester City Player After Being Unveiled

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Carlos Soler pictured after scoring in Spain's 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in UEFA Nations League Group A2
Watch

Highlights: Spain 2-0 Czech Republic - Watch Carlos Soler And Pablo Sarabia Goals

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Haris Seferovic pictured (right) celebrating after scoring in Switzerland's 1-0 win over Portugal in June 2022
News

Portugal Miss Cristiano Ronaldo In First Nations League Loss As Switzerland Bounce Back

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Noah Beck pictured taking a penalty to score the first goal of Soccer Aid 2022
Watch

Soccer Aid 2022 Highlights: Watch All The Goals From Star-Studded UNICEF Charity Game

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Erling Haaland pictured wearing the Norway captain's armband after taking it from Martin Odegaard (left) during their side's 3-2 win over Sweden in June 2022
Watch

Captain Erling Haaland Hits 20-Goal Mark For Norway In Dominant Display Against Sweden

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Four-goal hero Jesus Ferreira pictured celebrating during the USMNT's 5-0 win over Grenada in June 2022
Watch

Watch All Four Jesus Ferreira Goals Vs Grenada As USMNT Striker Aces World Cup Audition

By Robert SummerscalesJun 11, 2022