Benfica Statement On Darwin Nunez Reveals Liverpool Will Pay Less Up Front Than Previously Reported

Benfica released a statement on Monday to confirm that a deal had been agreed with Liverpool for the transfer of Darwin Nunez.

It had been widely reported in recent days - including by Fabrizio Romano - that Liverpool were set to pay Benfica €80m up front plus a possible extra €20m in add-ons.

But Benfica's statement said that Liverpool's initial payment will actually be €5m lower, although the overall deal could still reach €100m.

The statement explained that Benfica had "reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the disposal of all the rights of the player Darwin Nunez, for the amount of 75 million euros."

It added that "the agreement foresees the payment of a variable remuneration, and therefore the global amount of the sale may reach the amount of 100 million euros".

Darwin Nunez will cost Liverpool an initial fee of €75m, potentially rising to €100m IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

Should Nunez eventually cost €100m, he would become Liverpool's most expensive signing ever.

Virgil van Dijk currently holds that record after arriving for a £75m (€84m) transfer fee from Southampton in January 2018.

Nunez scored 34 goals in all competitions for Benfica last season, including two against Liverpool in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old has scored twice in 11 international games for Uruguay.

But he did not feature in his country's most recent fixture - a 5-0 win over Jamaica - as he was pulled out to avoid the risk of picking up an injury which could have complicated his move to Anfield.