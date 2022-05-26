Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Pictured In Full Manchester City Kit After Announcement Photoshoot

Erling Haaland was spotted wearing full Manchester City kit outside the club's training center on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old striker is in Manchester with his parents this week as he prepares to complete his summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

City announced earlier this month that they had "reached an agreement in principle" to sign Haaland on July 1.

But City are understood to be preparing a much grander announcement for when Haaland's inevitable move is officially finalized.

Part of Haaland's unveiling will include photos and footage of him wearing the club's new home jersey.

Those photos were captured on Wednesday, while City also filmed an interview with Haaland which will be publish later this summer.

Haaland - who will cost City a €60m transfer fee, according to Sky Sports, and earn wages in the region of £375,000 per week - is set to join up with the Norway national team in the coming days.

After scoring 22 goals in 24 games in his final Bundesliga campaign for Dortmund, Haaland's final assignment of the season will be to help earn Norway some points in UEFA Nations League Group B4.

Norway play Sweden twice this month, as well as taking on Serbia and Slovenia.

