Highlights: England 0-0 Italy - Watch Raheem Sterling Miss Sitter In Nations League Stalemate

England are still without a win in UEFA Nations League Group A3 after drawing 0-0 with Italy in Wolverhampton.

Davide Frattesi and Mason Mount went close early on before England keeper Aaron Ramsdale pulled off a strong save to deny Sandro Tonali.

The best chance of the game fell to Raheem Sterling early in the second half, but the Manchester City forward scooped his shot over the bar from close range after a cross from Reece James.

Raheem Sterling (pictured) right after sending a close-range shot high over the crossbar IMAGO/PA Images/Nick Potts

England now have two points from three games, leaving them bottom of the table.

Italy sit top with five points.

Highlights: England 0-0 Italy